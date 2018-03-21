Disability in Madrid: Villa de Vallecas

Geography

Villa de Vallecas is a district in Madrid, and is divided into 3 barrios. With a perimeter of 33,553 meters, it ranks third amongst all districts with available data using this metric. With an area of 51.41 square kilometers, it is the second largest district by area in Madrid, far smaller than the largest district, Fuencarral-El Pardo, which had an area of 237.81 square kilometers.

Population characteristics

As of 2014, the district had a population of 5,235 people with recognized disabilities. From 2011 to 2014, the total number of people with disabilities in Villa de Vallecas increased by around 800. As it relates to the disability gender gap, the district was one with the smallest gap. 50.2% of the population with disabilities were women, with 2,607 men and 2,628 women with disabilities living in the district in 2014.

Salamanca, Moratalaz, Chamberí, Retiro and Villa de Vallecas are a cluster of districts in the bottom third of all districts for the total size of their populations of people with physical disabilities. They respectively have populations of 3,760, 3,747, 3,679, 3,317 and 3,279 residences with physical disabilities. Villa de Vallecas ranked eleventh for the ratio of people with physical disabilities per 1,000 residents. It had a ratio of 32.91 in 2014.

Health services and facilities

Villa de Vallecas is home to 5 outpatient health centers. This includes 3 Centro de Salud, 1 Centro de Especialidades, and 1 Centros Salud Mental. There are 2 public hospitals located in Villa de Vellecas.

The Ayuntamiento de Madrid offers several types of health facilities that are non-specific to people with disabilities. These include drug addiction center. Most are just generically classified as heath facilities. They include social care center for people with disabilities, residence for people with disabilities, psychosocial rehabilitation center, other municipal public health administrative entity, occupational center for people with disabilities, municipal health organization, drug addiction center, disability health center, day center for people with disabilities, center for the prevention of illness, and animal shelter.

Villa de Vallecas has 1 general health services facility. It is listed as being accessible. Villa de Vallecas is home to 1 center for the prevention of illness. This facility, like all centers for the prevention of illness in Madrid, is listed as being accessible.

12 districts have health facilities inside their borders that cater to people with intellectual disabilities. On the low end for total facilities for people with intellectual disabilities, Moratalaz, San Blas-Canillejas, Usera, Vicálvaro and Villa de Vallecas have one health facility each specifically for people with intellectual disabilities. At least one occupational center, classified by the Ayuntamiento de Madrid as subclass of health service facilities, is found in this district. 1 is dedicated to people with intellectual disabilities.

Education

Arganzuela, Retiro, Hortaleza, Villaverde, Villa de Vallecas and Barajas are the six districts as of August 2016 in Madrid that did not have a single special student living in them that was enrolled in a technical education program. This includes students enrolled at both public schools and private schools, in programs with concentrations and in programs without concentrations.

Residential and supervised living facilities

The Ayuntamiento de Madrid offers several types of residential facilities and supervised living facilities. These include senior assisted living apartments, social housing center, soup kitchens, social housing centers, sanatoriums, and social foundations. Most are just generically classified as nursing homes or supervised apartments. In most cases, these facilities are not specifically for people with disabilities. They may offer services for groups that are more prone to having disabilities, such as the elderly. Villa de Vallecas has 4 facilities falling into the broad general category of residential and supervised living facilities. 1 of the 4 are accessible. This puts the district in the bottom third for having 25% of its facilities being accessible.

Latina and Villa de Vallecas are the only districts listed by the Ayuntamiento de Madrid as having social foundations. They have 1 of this type of facility each. The one in Latina is listed as accessible, while the one in Villa de Vallecas is listed as being inaccessible. Villa de Vallecas has 3 senior assisted living facilities. Of these, 1, or 33%, are listed as being accessible.

Public services

Villa de Vallecas is the location of publicly accessible toilets installed by the Ayuntamiento de Madrid. These are self-contained toilets located in public places. As of 2017, the district was tied at ninth with 8 other districts for toilets installed in its borders with a total of 1.

The city of Madrid operates a number of public libraries. A number of libraries may be missing as the list from the Ayuntamiento de Madrid does not appear complete. This data does not indicate any libraries, accessible or inaccessible, are found in this district.

Public transport

The 1 metro stop serving Villa de Vallecas is listed by Metro Madrid as being accessible as of January 2018. It has complementary accessibility measures, elevators and ramps. Metro Madrid did not allocate specific funding to stations serving this district for the period between 2016 and 2020 to upgrade specific accessibility features in these stations. It was one of 9 districts where no specific funding was allocated to specific stations serving the district. It is possible that general funding for all stations was used to fund upgrades to stations serving the district in this period.

Parking

The Ayuntamiento de Madrid is involved with allocating public parking in the city, both spots alongside public roads and in running public car parks. The Ayuntamiento de Madrid provides data on the location of accessible public parking locations, and the total number of spots at these locations. The data is dated as being from May 2017. The correlation between the total number of locations and total number of spots is 0.97. The more unique locations a district has, the more total spots the district has. Across all districts the average unique location had an average of 1.099 to 1.310 spots each. Most unique parking locations have few spots dedicated to disabled users with all districts having the same minimum number of spots per location at 1.

Villa de Vallecas ranks sixth among all districts in terms of total number of unique parking locations with disabled parking spots with spots at 525 locations. It has 707 total spots across all locations, averaging 1.172 per location. The most disabled parking spots at any single location in the district is4, putting the district tied for thirteenth in this category along with 4 other districts.

Sporting facilities

Villa de Vallecas is home to 2 deportivos, which have a combined 70,000 square meters of space. The district is tied for fifth in terms of total deportivos and ranks tenth in terms of total square meters of deportivo space. Lack of total total deportivos in a district does not correlate to the size of deportivos in square meters. The Pearson’s Coefficient in this case is 0.461, suggesting more randomness between the two numbers than correlation between total deportivos and total area of deportivos.

Villa de Vallecas’s 2 polideportivo are listed by the Ayuntamiento de Madrid as being accessible. The district has a pool that is equipped with a pool hoist. None of the pools at polideportivos in the district have pool ramps. None of the district’s polideportivos have a wheelchair accessible entrance ramp. This may be because none is required as there are no steps to enter.

18 basic sports facilities are located in Villa de Vallecas. This puts the district as tied for twelfth for total number of basic sporting facilities in its borders. Of these, 4 are access controlled, while 14 are open air facilities. They have a combined 53,043 and 20,704 total square meters of space respectively. The correlation between total access controlled facilities and square meters of size is .91, while open air facilities have a correlation of 0.61. This suggests the more basic sport facilities, the more square meters there are of them per district.

Villa de Vallecas is near the middle for the number of specific facilities that are purpose used by a single sport. It supports at least 7 different sports with their own facilities.

Villa de Vallecas ranks twelfth in Madrid for the total number of facilities with basketball courts. It has 9. None of these are listed as being at accessible facilities. Villa de Vallecas is tied for fifteenth for the number of sporting facilities with at least one football field with 2 facilities. None of these fields are at accessible facilities. Villa de Vallecas has 1 facility having courts to play Basque pelota. The sole frontón is located at an accessible facility. None of the Pétanque terrains in Madrid are located at polideportivos. All are found at basic sports installations. Of these Villa de Vallecas is one of six districts in the city to have 1 basic sport installation with at least one Pétanque terrain located on its grounds.

Villa de Vallecas has 1 swimming pool located at a polideportivo inside its borders. The pool is accessible. Villa de Vallecas is tied for seventh with four other districts for the number of facilities with table tennis tables at 3. The district is tied for second with the number of facilities having table tennis tables located at accessible facilities with 1. Villa de Vallecas is tied for second with six other districts for the number of facilities with volleyball courts at 1. Only ten districts in the city specifically have courts for volleyball at their facilities. The court is listed as being located at an inaccessible facility.

Sporting opportunities

Villa de Vallecas has polideportivos serving a variety of different types of disabilities, with 1 polideportivo catering to each of the following groups: deaf and hearing impaired, intellectual disabilities, physical disability and sensory disability.

Latina is the district with the greatest number of sporting opportunities at the greatest number of polideportivos with 16. Puente de Vallecas is second at 14. Ciudad Lineal and Villaverde are tied for third with 10. On the other end of the spectrum, Centro (Madrid) and Villa de Vallecas offer the fewest opportunities for people to participate in specific disability sports at polideportivos in their district, offering only one disability sport at only one polideportivo inside their borders.

Five districts have 1 polideportivo offering para-swimming. They are Barajas, Carabanchel, Centro (Madrid), Hortaleza and Villa de Vallecas.

