Disability in Madrid: Villaverde

Geography

Villaverde is a district in Madrid. It is divided into 5 barrios, has a perimeter of 18,390 meters, and an area of 20.17 square kilometers. Its geographic size puts it into the middle third of all districts in Madrid by area and perimeter.

Population characteristics

`

Villaverde ranked seventh among districts with data available for total population with a recognized disability. The district had 9,615 residents with disabilities living in it in 2014, an increase from 2011 when 8,867 people with disabilities lived in the district.

Centro, Villaverde, Ciudad Lineal and Usera are a cluster of districts with a population of around 6,500 people with physical disabilities residing in them as of 2014. They respectively have 6561, 6358, 6341 and 6014 residents in this category. Usera, Villaverde and Puente de Vallecas are a cluster of districts with the second highest ratio of residents with a physical disability to the 1,000 residents in the district. Behind only Centro with a ratio of 50.04, these districts respectively had ratios of 45.31, 45.22 and 45.11.

Health services and facilities

Villaverde is home to 8 outpatient health centers. This includes 6 Centro de Salud, 1 Centro de Especialidades, and 1 Centros Salud Mental.

The Ayuntamiento de Madrid offers several types of health facilities that are non-specific to people with disabilities. These include drug addiction center. Most are just generically classified as heath facilities. They include social care center for people with disabilities, residence for people with disabilities, psychosocial rehabilitation center, other municipal public health administrative entity, occupational center for people with disabilities, municipal health organization, drug addiction center, disability health center, day center for people with disabilities, center for the prevention of illness, and animal shelter.

Villaverde has 3 general health services facilities. All are listed as being accessible. Villaverde is one of seven districts to have a drug addiction treatment center. The 1 facility the district has is listed as being accessible. Villaverde is home to 2 centers for the prevention of illness. These facilities, like all centers for the prevention of illness in Madrid, is listed as being accessible.

Data from the Ayuntamiento de Madrid does not list any health service facility specifically for people with disabilities as being found in this district. This include occupational support centers, day centers, and residences, all of which are classified as types of health service facilities.

Education

Arganzuela, Retiro, Hortaleza, Villaverde, Villa de Vallecas and Barajas are the six districts as of August 2016 in Madrid that did not have a single special student living in them that was enrolled in a technical education program. This includes students enrolled at both public schools and private schools, in programs with concentrations and in programs without concentrations.

Residential and supervised living facilities

The Ayuntamiento de Madrid offers several types of residential facilities and supervised living facilities. These include senior assisted living apartments, social housing center, soup kitchens, social housing centers, sanatoriums, and social foundations. Most are just generically classified as nursing homes or supervised apartments. In most cases, these facilities are not specifically for people with disabilities. They may offer services for groups that are more prone to having disabilities, such as the elderly. Villaverde has 4 of these types of facilities, of which 3 are accessible. With a percentage of 75% of these facilities being accessible, it ranks only behind Vicálvaro for percentage of facilities being accessible. Vicálvaro ranks higher as the district has only 1 of this type of facility, and this lone facility is listed as accessible. Villaverde has 4 senior assisted living facilities. Of these, 3, or 75%, are listed as being accessible.

Public services

Villaverde is the location of publicly accessible toilets installed by the Ayuntamiento de Madrid. These are self-contained toilets located in public places. As of 2017, the district ranked eighth with 2 toilets installed in its borders.

The city of Madrid operates a number of public libraries. A number of libraries may be missing as the list from the Ayuntamiento de Madrid does not appear complete. Where data is available, 10 districts have public libraries. Of these, 3 have 1 library each that are not accessible. These districts are Puente de Vallecas, San Blas-Canillejas and Villaverde.

Public transport

Both metro stops serving Villaverde are listed by Metro Madrid as being accessible as of January 2018. Both have complementary accessibility measures, elevators and ramps. Metro Madrid did not allocate specific funding to stations serving this district for the period between 2016 and 2020 to upgrade specific accessibility features in these stations. It was one of 9 districts where no specific funding was allocated to specific stations serving the district. It is possible that general funding for all stations was used to fund upgrades to stations serving the district in this period.

While Renfe provides little data regarding accessibility for its whole network that can be correlated with location, there is at least one accessible Cercanias station serving this district. These stations have ramps, elevators and other accessibility features.

Parking

The Ayuntamiento de Madrid is involved with allocating public parking in the city, both spots alongside public roads and in running public car parks. The Ayuntamiento de Madrid provides data on the location of accessible public parking locations, and the total number of spots at these locations. The data is dated as being from May 2017. The correlation between the total number of locations and total number of spots is 0.97. The more unique locations a district has, the more total spots the district has. Across all districts the average unique location had an average of 1.099 to 1.310 spots each. Most unique parking locations have few spots dedicated to disabled users with all districts having the same minimum number of spots per location at 1.

Villaverde ranks tenth among all districts in terms of total number of unique parking locations with disabled parking spots with spots at 446 locations. It has 629 total spots across all locations, averaging 1.310 per location. The most disabled parking spots at any single location in the district is5.

Sporting facilities

The district with the most deportivos is Moncloa-Aravaca, with 9. This is almost twice as many as Arganzuela, Puente de Vallecas and Villaverde which have 5 each. Centro, Chamberí and Barajas as the the other opposite end of the spectrum. These districts have 1 deportivo each. Lack of total total deportivos in a district does not correlate to the size of deportivos in square meters. The Pearson’s Coefficient in this case is 0.461, suggesting more randomness between the two numbers than correlation between total deportivos and total area of deportivos. This is noteworthy in that Moratalaz only has 2 deportivos, but ranks number one in total square area of deportivo space with 267,300 square meter.

Villaverde’s 3 polideportivos are all listed by the Ayuntamiento de Madrid as being accessible. The district has 3 pools that are equipped with a pool hoist. One polideportivo in the district has a pool ramp, while 2 do not. Villaverde is one of only three districts to have polideportivos with a pool ramp. None of the district’s polideportivos have a wheelchair accessible entrance ramp. This may be because none is required as there are no steps to enter.

25 basic sports facilities are located in Villaverde. This puts the district as ninth for total number of basic sporting facilities in its borders. Of these, 2 are access controlled, while 23 are open air facilities. They have a combined 9,047 and 62,187 total square meters of space respectively. The correlation between total access controlled facilities and square meters of size is .91, while open air facilities have a correlation of 0.61. This suggests the more basic sport facilities, the more square meters there are of them per district.

Villaverde has some of the greatest diversity when it comes to having specialized facilities serving specific sports. It has specific facilities for at least 11 unique sports.

Villaverde ranks ninth in Madrid for the total number of facilities with basketball courts. It has 10. None of these are listed as being at accessible facilities. None of the facilities for chito are located at polideportivos. As such, all should be considered inaccessible. Among the districts with this type of sport specific facility at a basic sport installation, Villaverde is one of four districts with 1 facility with at least one chito field. Only nine districts have chito fields. Villaverde is tied for eleventh for the number of sporting facilities with at least one football field with 3 facilities. None of these fields are at accessible facilities. Villaverde has 2 facility having courts to play Basque pelota. One frontón is not located at an accessible facility, while the other is located at an accessible facility. Latina and Villaverde are the only districts with frontenis courts. Latina has one at a polideportivo, which is accessible, and one at a basic sporting facility, which is not accessible. Villaverde has a frontenis court at an accessible polideportivo.

Villaverde ranks sixth alongside Hortaleza and Arganzuela in the number of facilities with handball courts. The district has 1 polideportivo and or basic sporting facility that include handball courts. None of the Pétanque terrains in Madrid are located at polideportivos. All are found at basic sports installations. Of these Villaverde Latina ranks eigth in the city for having the most of this type of sport specific facility, with 1 basic sport facility having at least one Pétanque terrain. Villaverde is ranked second in the Madrid for the total number of skating rinks with 8. None of these are listed at being at accessible facilities. Villaverde is one of three districts to have 3 pools located at its district’s polideportivos. All are accessible.

Villaverde is tied for twlefth and last with four other districts for the number of facilities with table tennis tables at 1. The district is tied for second with the number of facilities having table tennis tables located at accessible facilities with 1. Villaverde has 2 facilities with tennis courts, none of which are accessible.

Sporting opportunities

People with intellectual disabilities, and physical disabilities have the greatest number of opportunities, with 3 polideportivos offering programming for id sportspeople and physical disability sportspeople. Sportspeople with deaf and hearing impairments, and sensory disabilities are offered programming at 2 polideportivos in Villaverde. People with paraplegia are offered programming at 1 polideportivo.

Villaverde tied for third with 10 as the district with the greatest number of disability sporting opportunities available at polideportivos inside its borders. Villaverde is the only district to have a polideportivo offering an id aquatics program. Seven districts offer para-paddle at 1 polideportivo inside their borders, one of which is Villaverde. There are several general fitness type opportunities for people with disabilities across Madrid. These include adapted fitness, adapted physical activity, adapted physical therapy, adapted pilates, adapted rhythmic gymnastics, id aerobics, id fitness, general id sport and reduced mobility physical conditioning. Adapted physical therapy is offered only at 1 polideportivo in Villaverde. Reduced mobility physical conditioning is offered in only one district at 1 polideportivo located in Villaverde. id fitness and id sport are also offered only in one district at 1 polideportivo. Both are found in Villaverde.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook



Tumblr

LinkedIn



Reddit

Google



Pocket

Print



Pinterest

