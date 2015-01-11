Egypt and Nigeria prepare for African Deaf Football Championship
While the African Deaf Football Championship may not be set to get underway until March in Ghana, both Egypt and Nigeria are preparing for the competition.
Earlier this week, Major General Mohammed Sabih, who serves on the Management Committee of the Egyptian Paralympic Commitee (EPC), said the team is currently preparing for the tournament with support from the EPC.
Late last month, Nigeria Deaf Sports Federation (NDSF) Secretary-General Lukman Agbabiaka promised that the men’s national team would come away from the tournament with victory, saying, “Ì have confidence in the ability of the team, especially as it has earlier made the country proud at the fourth edition of the West Africa Deaf Football Tournament in Togo in November. […] They will definitely come home with the trophy.”
Both teams are looking to qualify for and do well next year at the 2016 Deaf World Cup in Italy, and are planning to use this competition to prepare for it. A qualifier for the Deaf World Cup may take place in Germany in early 2016.
The full list of 8 to 16 countries participating in the tournament is scheduled to be published at the end of the month.
What about Kenya Deaf football…can we joining you…
Apologies. I do not know those details. http://www.paralympic.org/kenya is the contact information for the Kenyan Paralympic Committee. If you give them a call, they should know who to put you in touch with.
Please i am deaf hearing impair, am a goalkeeper know as super deaf eagles of nigeria, my name is bro Nnabuife faustinus mosinchie live in Coker surulere lagos, please i want to know when the deaf world Cup will start in Italy 2016?
BENEFITS GIVEN TO NEW MEMBERS WHO JOIN ILLUMINATI. 1. ACash Reward of USD $500,000 USD 2. A NewSleek Dream CAR valued at USD $300,000 USD3.A Dream House bought in the country of yourown choice 4. One Month holiday (fully paid) toyour dream tourist destination. 5.One year GolfMembership package 6.A V.I.P treatment in allAirports in the World 7.A total Lifestyle change8.Access to Bohemian Grove 9.Monthlypayment of $1,000,000 USD into your bankaccount every month as a member 10.OneMonth booked Appointment with Top 5 worldLeaders and Top 5 Celebrities in the World. Ifyou are interested of joining us in the greatbrotherhood contact us now .illuminatiworldrich02@gmail.com or call +2349055464666 or uk +447031977835