Egypt and Nigeria prepare for African Deaf Football Championship

Posted on January 11, 2015 by Laura Hale in Deaf soccer, Football // 4 Comments

Flag of Egypt

While the African Deaf Football Championship may not be set to get underway until March in Ghana, both Egypt and Nigeria are preparing for the competition.

`

 

Earlier this week, Major General Mohammed Sabih,  who serves on the Management Committee of the Egyptian Paralympic Commitee (EPC), said the team is currently preparing for the tournament with support from the EPC.

 

Late last month,  Nigeria Deaf Sports Federation (NDSF)  Secretary-General Lukman Agbabiaka promised that the men’s national team would come away from the tournament with victory, saying, “Ì have confidence in the ability of the team, especially as it has earlier made the country proud at the fourth edition of the West Africa Deaf Football Tournament in Togo in November. […] They will definitely come home with the trophy.”

 

Both teams are looking to qualify for and do well next year at the 2016 Deaf World Cup in Italy, and are planning to use this competition to prepare for it.  A qualifier for the Deaf World Cup may take place in Germany in early 2016.

 

The full list of 8 to 16 countries participating in the tournament is scheduled to be published at the end of the month.

