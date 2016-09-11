Latest News

El Salvador’s Herbert Aceituno unable to manage clean lift at Rio Games in the men’s -72kg class

Posted on September 11, 2016 by Laura Hale in Powerlifting, Wheelchair powerlifting // 0 Comments

El Salvador’s Herbert Aceituno tries for his first attempt. Image credit: Laura Hale.

Earlier today in the men’s -72kg class at the Rio Paralympics,  El Salvador’s Herbert Aceituno failed to manage a lift in his three attempts at the Rio Games.  He was one of several lifters in the ten deep class unable to manage a successful lift.

In his first attempt, Aceituno ran out of time to get his lift of 185kg up.  He also had issues with his second attempt at the same weight.  Going again for 185kg in his third attempt, Aceituno had issues and could not get a successful lift.

The computing student from San Salvador took up the sport in 2012 as a new challenge in his lift. After competing at a 2015 IPC Powerlifting World Cup in Rio de Janeiro, Aceituno earned a qualifying sport for the Rio Games. In doing so, he became the first ever sportsperson from his country to compete as a result of normal qualification procedures.

 

 

 

