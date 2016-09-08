Group B canceled in Rio men’s 54kg, 65kg, 80kg and 97kg powerlifting

The International Paralympic Committee announced this morning that Group B had been canceled for the men’s 54kg, 65kg, 80kg and 97kg powerlifting events. Lifters will now all take part in single group for their weight class.

The men’s 54kg class has been rescheduled to 13:00 on Friday. The men’s 65kg group competes at 16:00 on Saturday. The men’s 80kg group competes on Monday at 16:00. The men’s 97kg takes place at 16:00 on Tuesday.

The men’s 54kg class had 11 lifters including Côte d’Ivoire’s Alidou Diamoutene who is competing in his fourth Paralympic Games and looking to medal after finishing fifth in London. The men’s 65kg class has 12 lifters, including Argentina’s Jose David Coronel. The 29-year-old is looking to improve on his eleventh place finish in London. The men’s 80kg class has 11 competitors, including Liberia’s James Siaffa. He is making his Paralympic début. The men’s 97kg class has 11 competitors, including Georgian Akaki Jintcharadze. He too is making his Paralympic début.

