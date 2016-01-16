Handicapped Scuba Association SA looking for divers for 50 hour dive-a-thon

Handicapped Scuba Association SA has organized a 50 hour dive-a-thon for March 11 at Miracle Waters Scuba Diving Quarry. With the event fast approaching. they are seeking divers interested in filling spots.

The event is scheduled to get underway that Friday at 10:00 AM local time and wrap up at 1:00 PM local time Sunday, March 13. They are restricting open water dives to only during the day time, with advanced divers able to dive at any time. The organization is offering prizes to divers who get in the most hours.

One of the highlights of the events is visually impaired diver Francois Neeting diving with sighted diver Braam Le Roux, who will be blindfolded during his dive. The pair will try to navigate a course without any ropes, and using only knowledge of the course to complete it. A raffle is associated with their challenge, where people can buy tickets for yes, they will complete it, or no, they will not.

Funds raised by this event go towards assisting South Africans with disabilities in participating in scuba diving, through training them, partnering them with dive buddies and providing opportunities to do open water diving. Handicapped Scuba Association SA works with people with physical disabilities including people with spinal cord injuries, cerebral palsy, spina bifida, amputation, muscular dystrophy, cardiac conditions, cystic fibrosis, paralysis, polio/post polio, and stroke. They also work with people with vision impairments, including people who are totally blind. The organization also supports divers with brain injuries and deaf divers.

