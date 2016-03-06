Happy 45th birthday wheelchair basketball wheelchair!

In 2016, the first wheelchair basketball specific purpose wheelchair celebrates its 45 birthday, after first having been created in 1971 in the United States by Bud Rumple.

Pictured to the right, the chair was invented by Rumple at a time when he was serving as the head coach of the Detroit Sparks, a team that had won 6 national championships. He would go on to coach the gold medal winning US men’s national team at the 1976 Summer Paralympics. Rumple had worked for metal fabricating companies, which gave him some of the skills that allowed him to revolutionize the chair and consequently the sport.

His welded frame chair was revolutionary in the sport for a number of number of reasons. The first was that it was much lighter than the folding day chairs that were used in the sport at the time. It weighted only 16 kg / 35 lbs. The frame was also more rigid than other chairs. These things contributed to making it much more maneuverable.

The chairs were portable, and stored in suitcases between uses. Rumple’s players would enter the gym with their suitcases and then assemble their chairs that consisted of various pipes to the surprise of other teams. Rumple’s involvement on the national and international level quickly helped grow the use of the custom welded, lightweight, rigid frame chairs that are currently used by wheelchair basketball players around the globe.

