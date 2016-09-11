Honduras’ Gabriel Zelaya Diaz leaves Rio Games without a successful lift in the men’s -72kg class

Earlier today in the men’s -72kg class at the Rio Paralympics, Honduras’ Gabriel Zelaya Diaz leaves Rio without managing a successful lift.

Zelaya Diaz missed on his first lift attempt at 100 kgs. He tried 105kg for his second attempt, and was also unable to get a successful lift on the board. Prior to his third and final attempt at 105, Zelaya Diaz waved to the crowd encouraging them to cheer him on. They responded back with enthusiasm. Despite appearing much more relaxed an determined, he was unable to get a successful lift.

Zelaya Diaz has had limited international experience. The 40-year-old is from El Progreso. He weighs 71kg.

