Latest News

Honduras’ Gabriel Zelaya Diaz leaves Rio Games without a successful lift in the men’s -72kg class

Posted on September 11, 2016 by Laura Hale in Powerlifting, Wheelchair powerlifting // 0 Comments

Powerlifting pictogram.
man powerlifitng

Honduras’s Gabriel Zelaya Diaz tries for his first lift. Image credit: Laura Hale.

Earlier today in the men’s -72kg class at the Rio Paralympics,  Honduras’  Gabriel Zelaya Diaz leaves Rio without managing a successful lift.

`

Zelaya Diaz missed on his first lift attempt at 100 kgs.  He tried 105kg for his second attempt, and was also unable to get a successful lift on the board.  Prior to his third and final attempt at 105, Zelaya Diaz waved to the crowd encouraging them to cheer him on.  They responded back with enthusiasm.   Despite appearing much more relaxed an determined, he was unable to get a successful lift.

Zelaya Diaz has had limited international experience. The 40-year-old is from El Progreso. He weighs 71kg.

Laura Hale
About Laura Hale (2510 Articles)
Laura Hale is a sport journalist, specializing in Paralympic and disability sport news. Prior to helping found ParaSport-News, she spent two and a half years working as a journalist on Wikinews, a citizen journalism site. As a journalist, she has covered the 2012 Summer Paralympics in London, the 2013 IPC Alpine Skiing World Championships in La Molina, the 2014 Winter Paralympics in Sochi, and a number of other sporting events. She has additional experience with Paralympic sport having worked as a Wikipedian in Residence for the Australian and Spanish Paralympic Committees.

Related Articles

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


All text copyright is property of the writers. Permission is given to sport organizations connected to articles here to republished on their own websites with appropriate author and site credit. ParaSport News is physically based at: 17 Ashford Court, Swedesboro, New Jersey 08085, USA. It is run by Spacial Anamoly, a limited liability corporation, which can be reached at sockii@spacial-anomaly.com. The editorial staff is based in Spain, and can be reached at laura@parasport-news.com

%d bloggers like this: