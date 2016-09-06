Indian media absent from Rio Games

While India may be sending its largest delegation ever to the Rio Games with 16 men and 3 women in Rio, the country’s national media is completely absent from the Games. There is not a single nationally accredited journalist here covering India’s best athletes in the world.

`

The country’s Paralympic sportspeople generally get scant media coverage in the cricket mad country that held the 2010 Commonwealth Games. When media attention is given by the Indian press, it often focuses on problems with Indian administration of sport or falls into the realms of inspiration porn of looking at these sportspeople to be thankful that is not you. The major exception to this tends to be blind cricket, where the coverage tends to be more balanced and sports centric.

India’s Paralympic delegation was in training yesterday at their various venues including on the track and in the gym. Deeva Malik’s second bag also arrived, and she now has all the equipment needed to compete.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook



Email

Tumblr



LinkedIn

Reddit



Google

Pocket



Print

Pinterest



