Latest News

Indian media absent from Rio Games

Posted on September 6, 2016 by Laura Hale in Athletics, Other news, Powerlifting, Sports media, Wheelchair powerlifting // 0 Comments

Flag of India
man training

Farman Basha of India during a training session yesterday.

While India may be sending its largest delegation ever to the Rio Games with 16 men and 3 women in Rio, the country’s national media is completely absent from the Games.  There is not a single nationally accredited journalist here covering India’s best athletes in the world.

`

The country’s Paralympic sportspeople generally get scant media coverage in the cricket mad country that held the 2010 Commonwealth Games.  When media attention is given by the Indian press, it often focuses on problems with Indian administration of sport or falls into the realms of inspiration porn of looking at these sportspeople to be thankful that is not you.  The major exception to this tends to be blind cricket, where the coverage tends to be more balanced and sports centric.

India’s Paralympic delegation was in training yesterday at their various venues including on the track and in the gym.  Deeva Malik’s second bag also arrived, and she now has all the equipment needed to compete.

Laura Hale
About Laura Hale (2510 Articles)
Laura Hale is a sport journalist, specializing in Paralympic and disability sport news. Prior to helping found ParaSport-News, she spent two and a half years working as a journalist on Wikinews, a citizen journalism site. As a journalist, she has covered the 2012 Summer Paralympics in London, the 2013 IPC Alpine Skiing World Championships in La Molina, the 2014 Winter Paralympics in Sochi, and a number of other sporting events. She has additional experience with Paralympic sport having worked as a Wikipedian in Residence for the Australian and Spanish Paralympic Committees.

Related Articles

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


All text copyright is property of the writers. Permission is given to sport organizations connected to articles here to republished on their own websites with appropriate author and site credit. ParaSport News is physically based at: 17 Ashford Court, Swedesboro, New Jersey 08085, USA. It is run by Spacial Anamoly, a limited liability corporation, which can be reached at sockii@spacial-anomaly.com. The editorial staff is based in Spain, and can be reached at laura@parasport-news.com

%d bloggers like this: