Indian swimmer Jadhav Suyash Narayan starts Paralympic competition in pool today

In about a half hour, Indian swimmer Jadhav Suyash Narayan starts his swimming program in Rio with the men’s S7 50m freestyle heat.

`

Suyash Narayan’s heat includes seven swimmers including Great Britain’s Michael Jones, Germany’s Tobias Pollap, Aruba’s Jesus David de Marchena Acevedo, Australia’s Matthew Levy, Brazil’s Italo Pereira and Colombia’s Carlos Serrano Zarate. Suyash Narayan had the second slowest qualifying time for the event at 32.64 seconds.

The 22-year-old from Pune took up swimming when he was a 3-year-old, supported by is father who was a national level swimmer in India. He made his international début for India in 2015 at the World Games in Sochi, Russia. He is coached by Prasanta Karmakar.

Suyash Narayan has two other events on his Paralympic program in Rio, including the men’s 50m butterfly and the men’s S7 200m individual medley.

