India’s Farman Basha about to start his Rio competition journey

In a few minutes, the men’s 49kg powerlifting event gets underway at the Rio Paralympics Games where Indian powerlifter Farman Basha will be seeking to bring a medal back home to his country with his second attempt.

Basha is competing in nine deep field. In his first attempt, he will to lift 140 kg which would be the fifth best if he can lift. The lifter from Vietnam Cong Le Van has the heaviest first attempt with a weight of 175kg.

42 Basha is from Bangalore. He is the only Indian powerlifter in Rio. These are his fourth Games having previously competed at the 2004, 2008 and 2012 Summer Paralympics.

