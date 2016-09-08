India’s Farman Basha misses on second attempt in powerlifting at Rio Games

In his second of three attempts in the men’s 49kg powerlifting event at the Rio Games, Indian lifter Farman Basha has failed to lift 150kg. He will try for 151kg on his third attempt.

`

Basha’s chance at gold were pretty much dashed following the first round of attempts when Vietnam’s Cong Le Van set a new Paralympic record with a lift of 175kg. Of the other lifters ahead of him after the first attempt, Hungary’s Nandor Tunkel improved his weight with successful lift of 155kgs, with his next attempt scheduled to be 158kg. Jordan’s Omar Qarada successfully tried for a new Paralympic record with a lift of 177kg in his second attempt in his goal to steal gold away from Le Van. The Vietnamese lifter unsuccessfully tried back with an attempted a failed lift of 179kg. The results left Basha still in fourth place.

Basha is India’s sole representative in powerlifting at the Rio Games, with three other male lifters and one female lifter having missed out on the Games because of complications as a result of the country’s National Paralympic Committee. Basha took up the sport at the ITI Sports Club in Bangalore, India in 1996. Outside of elite competition, Basha works as a powerlifting coach, showing other Indians with disabilities how to ready themselves to be the best in the world.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook



Email

Tumblr



LinkedIn

Reddit



Google

Pocket



Print

Pinterest



