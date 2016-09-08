Latest News

India’s Farman Basha misses on second attempt in powerlifting at Rio Games

Posted on September 8, 2016 by Laura Hale in Powerlifting, Wheelchair powerlifting // 0 Comments

Flag of India
man powerlifting

Basha misses in his second attempt in Rio. Image credit: Laura Hale

In his second of three attempts in the men’s 49kg powerlifting event at the Rio Games, Indian lifter Farman Basha has failed to lift 150kg.   He will try for 151kg on his third attempt.

`

Basha’s chance at gold were pretty much dashed following the first round of attempts when Vietnam’s Cong Le Van set a new Paralympic record with a lift of 175kg. Of the other lifters ahead of him after the first attempt, Hungary’s Nandor Tunkel improved his weight with  successful lift of 155kgs, with his next attempt scheduled to be 158kg. Jordan’s Omar Qarada successfully tried for a new Paralympic record with a lift of 177kg in his second attempt in his goal to steal gold away from Le Van.  The Vietnamese lifter unsuccessfully tried back with an attempted a failed lift of 179kg. The results left Basha still in fourth place.

Basha is India’s sole representative in powerlifting at the Rio Games, with three other male lifters and one female lifter having missed out on the Games because of complications as a result of the country’s National Paralympic Committee.  Basha took up the sport at the ITI Sports Club in Bangalore, India in 1996. Outside of elite competition, Basha works as a powerlifting coach, showing other Indians with disabilities how to ready themselves to be the best in the world.

Laura Hale
About Laura Hale (2510 Articles)
Laura Hale is a sport journalist, specializing in Paralympic and disability sport news. Prior to helping found ParaSport-News, she spent two and a half years working as a journalist on Wikinews, a citizen journalism site. As a journalist, she has covered the 2012 Summer Paralympics in London, the 2013 IPC Alpine Skiing World Championships in La Molina, the 2014 Winter Paralympics in Sochi, and a number of other sporting events. She has additional experience with Paralympic sport having worked as a Wikipedian in Residence for the Australian and Spanish Paralympic Committees.

Related Articles

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


All text copyright is property of the writers. Permission is given to sport organizations connected to articles here to republished on their own websites with appropriate author and site credit. ParaSport News is physically based at: 17 Ashford Court, Swedesboro, New Jersey 08085, USA. It is run by Spacial Anamoly, a limited liability corporation, which can be reached at sockii@spacial-anomaly.com. The editorial staff is based in Spain, and can be reached at laura@parasport-news.com

%d bloggers like this: