India’s Farman Basha misses on third attempt to take himself out of medal contention in Rio

India’s Farman Basha missed on his third and final attempt with a lift of 155kg in the men’s 49kg event. Had he made it and with Hungary’s Nandor Tunkel having missed his third attempt, Basha could have stolen a medal for India. Basha had a successful lift of 140kg in his first attempt, but missed on his second attempt at 150kg.

Basha is India’s sole representative in powerlifting at the Rio Games, with three other male lifters and one female lifter having missed out on the Games because of complications as a result of the country’s National Paralympic Committee.

Basha took up the sport at the ITI Sports Club in Bangalore, India in 1996. Outside of elite competition, Basha works as a powerlifting coach, showing other Indians with disabilities how to ready themselves to be the best in the world.

