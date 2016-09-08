India’s Farman Basha successfully lifts 140kg in first attempt in powerlifting at Rio Games

In his first of three attempts in the men’s 49kg powerlifting event at the Rio Games, Indian lifter Farman Basha has successfully lifted 140kg. He has three more lifts remaining, with his second attempt scheduled to be 150kg.

`

Of the lifters with heavier or the same weight attempts following him in the nine deep field, South Korea’s Keunjin Choi missed his at 140kg and France’s Patrick Ardon missed his at 146kg. Hungary’s Nandor Tunkel lifted 150kg on his lift and Jordan’s Omar Qarada lifted 170kg. Vietnam’s Cong Le Van tried successfully for a Paralympic record lift of 177kg. These left Farman in fourth and just out of medal contention.

Basha is India’s sole representative at the Rio Games, with three other male lifters and one female lifter having missed out on the Games because of complications as a result of the country’s National Paralympic Committee. Outside of elite competition, Basha works as a powerlifting coach, showing other Indians with disabilities how to ready themselves to be the best in the world.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook



Email

Tumblr



LinkedIn

Reddit



Google

Pocket



Print

Pinterest



