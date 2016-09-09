India’s Jadhav Suyash Narayan misses final in men’s S7 50m freestyle in Rio by 0.91 seconds

India’s Jadhav Suyash Narayan finished his first event in Rio, with a fifth place finish in his men’s S7 50m freestyle heat in a time of 31.58. His time was the ninth best in the two heats, and 0.91 seconds too slow to qualify him for the event final. Suyash Narayan had a bad start to the race, entering the pool too early. As this occurred before the starting signal was given, he was not disqualified

Suyash Narayan’s heat was won by Australia’s Matthew Levy in a time of 28.55 seconds. His race was a heat was a fast one, with Colombia’s Carlos Serrano Zarate posting a a time of 28.87 to finish second. The other heat in the men’s S7 50m freestyle event was won by China’s Jingang Wang in a time of 28.89 seconds.

The 22-year-old from Pune took up swimming when he was a 3-year-old, supported by is father who was a national level swimmer in India. He made his international début for India in 2015 at the World Games in Sochi, Russia. He is coached by Prasanta Karmakar.

Suyash Narayan has two other events on his Paralympic program in Rio, including the men’s 50m butterfly and the men’s S7 200m individual medley.

