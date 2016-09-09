Tomorrow, India’s Sandeep and Narender Ranbir see action tomorrow in men’s F44 javelin throw final in a field sixteen deep. Going into the event, F44 Sandeep’s personal best of 53.71 meters puts him fifth with Iceland’s F42 thrower Helgi Sveinsson having the best personal of 57.36. Sveinsson has only managed a season best of 55.42 meters. Ranbir’s personal best is behind Sandeep’s at 53.56, much further than his season best of 50.41 meters.

27-year-old Ranbir returns to the Paralympics looking to better his performance in London where he finished sixth with a throw of 49.50 meters. With two World Championships under his belt, his best place was fourth in Lyon, France in 2013 with a throw of 50.75 meters. This distance was shorter than 2015 in Doha where his throw of 52.35 meters resulted in a sixth place finish. Ranbir is also the reigning Asian Para Games Silver medalist, having one of his best throws with a distance of 53.56 meters in Incheon, South Korea in 2014.

The Hindi speaking Ranbir made his international debut for India in 2009, a year after taking up the sport in Haryana, India. Coached by Naseem Ahmed, he is a member of the Panchkula Sports Academy. Outside of sports, he works as a public servant.

In contrast, 20-year-old Sandeep has much more limited international experience. His lack of experience may prove an impediment at this level. His personal best though suggest he could be in the event for a medal if he brings his best on the day.

