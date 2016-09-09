Latest News

India’s Sandeep and Narender Ranbir see action tomorrow in men’s F44 javelin throw final

Posted on September 9, 2016 by Laura Hale in Athletics // 0 Comments

Flag of India

Tomorrow, India’s Sandeep and Narender Ranbir see action tomorrow in men’s F44 javelin throw final in a field sixteen deep. Going into the event, F44 Sandeep’s personal best of 53.71 meters puts him fifth with Iceland’s F42 thrower Helgi Sveinsson having the best personal of 57.36. Sveinsson  has only managed a season best of 55.42 meters.  Ranbir’s personal best is behind Sandeep’s at 53.56, much further than his season best of 50.41 meters.

`

27-year-old Ranbir returns to the Paralympics looking to better his performance in London where he finished sixth with a throw of 49.50 meters. With two World Championships under his belt, his best place was fourth in Lyon, France in 2013 with a throw of 50.75 meters. This distance was shorter than 2015 in Doha where his throw of 52.35 meters resulted in a sixth place finish. Ranbir is also the reigning Asian Para Games Silver medalist, having one of his best throws with a distance of 53.56 meters in Incheon, South Korea in 2014.

The Hindi speaking Ranbir made his international debut for India in 2009, a year after taking up the sport in Haryana, India. Coached by Naseem Ahmed, he is a member of the Panchkula Sports Academy. Outside of sports, he works as a public servant.

In contrast, 20-year-old Sandeep has much more limited international experience.  His lack of experience may prove an impediment at this level.  His personal best though suggest he could be in the event for a medal if he brings his best on the day.

 

Laura Hale
About Laura Hale (2510 Articles)
Laura Hale is a sport journalist, specializing in Paralympic and disability sport news. Prior to helping found ParaSport-News, she spent two and a half years working as a journalist on Wikinews, a citizen journalism site. As a journalist, she has covered the 2012 Summer Paralympics in London, the 2013 IPC Alpine Skiing World Championships in La Molina, the 2014 Winter Paralympics in Sochi, and a number of other sporting events. She has additional experience with Paralympic sport having worked as a Wikipedian in Residence for the Australian and Spanish Paralympic Committees.

Related Articles

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


All text copyright is property of the writers. Permission is given to sport organizations connected to articles here to republished on their own websites with appropriate author and site credit. ParaSport News is physically based at: 17 Ashford Court, Swedesboro, New Jersey 08085, USA. It is run by Spacial Anamoly, a limited liability corporation, which can be reached at sockii@spacial-anomaly.com. The editorial staff is based in Spain, and can be reached at laura@parasport-news.com

%d bloggers like this: