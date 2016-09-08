Latest News

Indonesia’s Ni Nengah Widiasih claims bronze in the women’s -42kg event in Rio

Indonesia’s Ni Nengah Widiasih comes away from the Rio Games with a bronze medal following a best lift of 95kg.  Her performance moved Indonesia into 21st place for overall medals tied with Croatia, Hungary, South Korea, Mongolia, the Netherlands and Romania who all have one bronze medal each by early evening on the opening day of competition.

Widiasih missed on her first attempt at 95kg. In her second attempt, she managed to lift that weight. This was good enough to put her into medal contention. On her third attempt, this time she tried for 100kg but was unable to manage a fair lift. Because other lifters were missing their lifts with higher attempts, she was still initially in medal for bronze contention and maintained that spot following attempts by two other lifters.

Widiasih made her international debut in 2008 at a tournament in Thailand after first having taken up the sport in 2006 after seeing it on television.  Coming to Rio with the ambition to medal, she trained four times a week, with two hour sessions.  At the 2012 Summer Paralympics in London, she finished fifth with a lift of 78kg.  She has had better success at the 2014 IPC Powerlifting World Championships, where she came away with a bronze medal and the 2014 Asian Para Games where she claimed silver with a lift of 93 kgs.

