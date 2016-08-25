Latest News

Iran replaces Russia in CP football at the 2016 Paralympic Games

Posted on August 25, 2016 by Laura Hale in 7-a-side football, Football // 1 Comment

Flag of Iran.
Two players fight for the ball.

Players at training camp. Image credit: Iran Sports Federation for the Disabled.

On Tuesday, the IFCPF announced they had invited Iran to fill the spot left empty following Russian’s removal from the 2016 Summer Paralympics in Rio.  Iran will head to the Games as reigning 2008 and 2012 Summer Paralympics bronze medalists.

`

The IFCPF’s statement about Iran’s selection highlighted the fact that Iran had difficulty in qualifying because visa issues prevented them from participating in the 2015 IFCPF World Championships.  The lack of Asian teams also meant Iran could not qualify through a regional qualifier as such a tournament would not have been viable.  The country had finished fourth at the 2014 Para Asian Games.

The lack of competition opportunities because of exigent circumstances tanked Iran’s world ranking.  They currently sit at number 12 in the world, one behind Portugal and one ahead of Northern Ireland.  Russia in contrast had been ranked number two in the world, having participated in the 2012 Summer Paralympics, 2014 Intercontinental Cup, 2014 IFCPF European Championships, and the 2015 IFCPF World Championships.

Laura Hale
About Laura Hale (2510 Articles)
Laura Hale is a sport journalist, specializing in Paralympic and disability sport news. Prior to helping found ParaSport-News, she spent two and a half years working as a journalist on Wikinews, a citizen journalism site. As a journalist, she has covered the 2012 Summer Paralympics in London, the 2013 IPC Alpine Skiing World Championships in La Molina, the 2014 Winter Paralympics in Sochi, and a number of other sporting events. She has additional experience with Paralympic sport having worked as a Wikipedian in Residence for the Australian and Spanish Paralympic Committees.

  1. IFCPF // August 25, 2016 at 6:00 pm // Reply

    Laura, IFCPF did NOT select Iran – the International Paralympic Committee made the decision. IFCPF was merely relaying the reasons provided to us by the IPC.

