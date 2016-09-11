Iraq’s Rasool Mohsin sets Paralympic and World Record on way to claiming silver in Rio’s men’s -72kg powerlifting event

Earlier today in the men’s -72kg class at the Rio Paralympics, Iraq’s Rasool Mohsin sets Paralympic and World Record on way to claiming silver. His new world record was 227kg, with his silver medal coming off Paralympic Record lift of 220kg. The silver adds to the silver medal he won at the 2008 Summer Paralympics in the men’s -56 kg class where he had a best lift of 185 kg. Mohsin missed the London Games because of 2-year ban as a result of doping violation for Methylhexaneamine at the 2011 Open International Championships in Amman, Jordan.

`

Attempting the second heaviest weight in the first round at 215kg, Mohsin looked like he had a successful first attempt in the bag. When it was ruled unsuccessful, the crowd booed loudly not appreciating the result. On his second attempt, he went for 220kg. Successfully managing the lift, he put himself into first place and set a new Paralympic Record. He shouted with joy, and then stood in front of the crowd waving his crutches to express his happiness with the lift. He went for a new world record attempt at 229kg in his third and final attempt. After doing a lift where the weight dropped a bit on one side, he was unable to complete a successful lift and looked mildly frustrated at being able to set a new world record.

Mohsin was afford a fourth attempt to set a World Record because he had set a new Paralympic Record in his second attempt. The result would have no impact on the standings, with Mohsin’s prior lift giving him a silver medal. For this World Record attempt, he dropped to 227kg. This time, he made the lift look easy and got the world record. The crowd rose to their feet to cheer for him, and Mohsin waved back with both his hands. Following his own attempt, China’s Lei Liu had his own chance to break Mohsin’s just set World Record. Attempting 227.5kg, he was unable to get a good lift and Mohsin’s record stood as the best in the world.

Mohsin took up the sport in Baghdad, Iraq in 2005 because the sport suited his disability type. A year later, he was competing at the 2006 IPC Powerlifting World Championships in Busan, South Kora where he finished sixth in the -56kg with a best lift of 140kg. Four years later, he won silver at the same event with a best lift of 197.5kg. At the 2014 IPC Powerlifting World Championships in Dubai, he came away without posting a successful lift in the -65kg class. That same year, he won gold at the Asian Para Games in the men’s -65kg class with a best lift of 213kg.

