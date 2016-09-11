Latest News

Iraq’s Rasool Mohsin sets Paralympic and World Record on way to claiming silver in Rio’s men’s -72kg powerlifting event

Posted on September 11, 2016 by Laura Hale in Cheating, Other news, Powerlifting, Wheelchair powerlifting // 0 Comments

Flag of Iraq

Earlier today in the men’s -72kg class at the Rio Paralympics, Iraq’s Rasool Mohsin sets Paralympic and World Record on way to claiming silver.    His new world record was 227kg, with his silver medal coming off  Paralympic Record lift of 220kg.  The silver adds to the silver medal he won at the 2008 Summer Paralympics in the men’s -56 kg class where he had a best lift of 185 kg. Mohsin missed the London Games because of 2-year ban as a result of doping violation for Methylhexaneamine at the 2011 Open International Championships in Amman, Jordan.

medal ceremony

Iraq’s Mohsin on left with his silver medal in Rio. Image credit: Robert Myers.

`

Attempting the second heaviest weight in the first round at 215kg, Mohsin looked like he had a successful first attempt in the bag.  When it was ruled unsuccessful, the crowd booed loudly not appreciating the result.  On his second attempt, he went for 220kg.   Successfully managing the lift, he put himself into first place and set a new Paralympic Record.  He shouted with joy, and then stood in front of the crowd waving his crutches to express his happiness with the lift.  He went for a new world record attempt at 229kg in his third and final attempt.  After doing a lift where the weight dropped a bit on one side, he was unable to complete a successful lift and looked mildly frustrated at being able to set a new world record.

Mohsin was afford a fourth attempt to set a World Record because he had set a new Paralympic Record in his second attempt.  The result would have no impact on the standings, with Mohsin’s prior lift giving him a silver medal.  For this World Record attempt, he dropped to 227kg.  This time, he made the lift look easy and got the world record.  The crowd rose to their feet to cheer for him, and Mohsin waved back with both his hands.  Following his own attempt, China’s Lei Liu had his own chance to break Mohsin’s just set World Record.  Attempting 227.5kg, he was unable to get a good lift and Mohsin’s record stood as the best in the world.

Mohsin took up the sport in Baghdad, Iraq in 2005 because the sport suited his disability type. A year later, he was competing at the 2006 IPC Powerlifting World Championships in Busan, South Kora where he finished sixth in the -56kg with a best lift of 140kg. Four years later, he won silver at the same event with a best lift of 197.5kg. At the 2014 IPC Powerlifting World Championships in Dubai, he came away without posting a successful lift in the -65kg class. That same year, he won gold at the Asian Para Games in the men’s -65kg class with a best lift of 213kg.

 

Laura Hale
About Laura Hale (2510 Articles)
Laura Hale is a sport journalist, specializing in Paralympic and disability sport news. Prior to helping found ParaSport-News, she spent two and a half years working as a journalist on Wikinews, a citizen journalism site. As a journalist, she has covered the 2012 Summer Paralympics in London, the 2013 IPC Alpine Skiing World Championships in La Molina, the 2014 Winter Paralympics in Sochi, and a number of other sporting events. She has additional experience with Paralympic sport having worked as a Wikipedian in Residence for the Australian and Spanish Paralympic Committees.

Related Articles

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


All text copyright is property of the writers. Permission is given to sport organizations connected to articles here to republished on their own websites with appropriate author and site credit. ParaSport News is physically based at: 17 Ashford Court, Swedesboro, New Jersey 08085, USA. It is run by Spacial Anamoly, a limited liability corporation, which can be reached at sockii@spacial-anomaly.com. The editorial staff is based in Spain, and can be reached at laura@parasport-news.com

%d bloggers like this: