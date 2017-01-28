January 28: Happy birthday disability sport athletes!
The world of disability sports has a lot of fantastic competitors, on the local, national and international level. Today, we take the time to wish some of them a very happy birthday.
- Teresa Poole – Australian Paralympic cyclist
- Hajime Ujiro – Japanese powerlifter
- Claudio Girardi – Italian 7-a-side A.S.D. Torino F.D. football player
- Christof Bertolosi – Swiss powerchair hockey player for The Rolling Thunder
- Pedro Cordero Martín – Spanish boccia player
- Triptpal Singh – Indian blind powerlifter
