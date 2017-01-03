January 3: Happy birthday disability sport athletes!
The world of disability sports has a lot of fantastic competitors, on the local, national and international level. Today, we take the time to wish some of them a very happy birthday.
- Ebru Basar – Turkish powerlifter
- Tamara Podpalnaya – Russian powerlifter
- Hidefumi Wakayama – Japanese wheelchair rugby player
- Katharina Kruger – German wheelchair tennis player
- Sini Zeng – Chinese cyclists
- Iyad Hussein – Jordan men’s national goalball team player
- Gavin Sibayan – American CP football player
