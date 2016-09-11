Jordan’s Abdelkareem Khattab leaves Rio without a successful lift at 2016 Paralympic Games

Jordan’s Abdelkareem Khattab leaves Rio without a successful lift on three attempts at 2016 Paralympic Games in the men’s -72kg powerlifting event. He was one of five lifters in the ten deep event to fail to make a successful lift in their three attempts. The others included Turkmenistan’s Sergey Meladze, Egypt’s Mohamed Elelfat, Jordan’s Abdelkareem Khattab and El Salvador’s Herbert Aceituno.

On his first lift attempt at 210kg, Khattab could not bring the weight up evenly with a tilt to one side. He registered a no lift. His second attempt was also unsuccessful at 210kg. For his final lift, he tried for 215kgs, and could not successfully manage the higher weight lift.

The 25-year-old from Amman made his international début in 2010, after first having taken up the sport in 2009 as a hobby. Coached by Adel Weshah since 2009, Khattab has been relatively successful in the sport in the past few years. In 2014, he won gold in the -72kg event at the Asian Para Games with a best lift of 197kg. At the 2014 IPC Powerlifting World Championships in Dubai, he finished fourth with a best lift of 191kg.

