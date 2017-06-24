June 24: Happy birthday disability sport athletes!
The world of disability sports has a lot of fantastic competitors, on the local, national and international level. Today, we take the time to wish some of them a very happy birthday.
- Cortney Jordan – American Paralympic swimmer
- Toireasa Gallagher – Australian Paralympic cyclist
- Tyler Miller – Canadian wheelchair basketball player
- Gregory Leperdi – Italian sledge hockey player
- Jan Edbom – Swedish sledge hockey player
- Nicholas Babino – Italian athletics competitor
- Avnil Kumar – Indonesian athletics competitor
- Mason Abbiate – American CP football player
