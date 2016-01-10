Latest News

Libyan wheelchair fencers demonstrate their stuff at Tripoli International Fair

Posted on January 10, 2016 by Laura Hale in Fencing, Wheelchair fencing // 1 Comment

Flag of Libya

At Tripoli International Fair yesterday in Libya, some of the country’s wheelchair fencers gave a demonstration of their sport before an enthusiastic audience. The demonstration was the second such demonstration, and was done in support of microenterprises in Libya.

`

 

The national team has been in training recently, including having a national team training camp at the  Libyan Olympic Academy in November.  The Libyan Paralympic Committee is eager to establish a national championship in the very near future because the growing popularity of the sport in Libya.  While the national team has been active internally, they have not participated in any international competitions since 2013 at an IWAS Grand Prix in Hong Kong.

 

Wheelchair fencing is relatively popular in the Middle East and North Africa, with a number of fencers internationally ranked.  This includes fencers from the United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Kuwait, Israel, Turkey,  and Lebanon.  No Libyan fencers are ranked.

Laura Hale
About Laura Hale (2510 Articles)
Laura Hale is a sport journalist, specializing in Paralympic and disability sport news. Prior to helping found ParaSport-News, she spent two and a half years working as a journalist on Wikinews, a citizen journalism site. As a journalist, she has covered the 2012 Summer Paralympics in London, the 2013 IPC Alpine Skiing World Championships in La Molina, the 2014 Winter Paralympics in Sochi, and a number of other sporting events. She has additional experience with Paralympic sport having worked as a Wikipedian in Residence for the Australian and Spanish Paralympic Committees.

Related Articles

1 Trackbacks & Pingbacks

  1. International Wheelchair Fencing | vinyl - vinyl fencing

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


All text copyright is property of the writers. Permission is given to sport organizations connected to articles here to republished on their own websites with appropriate author and site credit. ParaSport News is physically based at: 17 Ashford Court, Swedesboro, New Jersey 08085, USA. It is run by Spacial Anamoly, a limited liability corporation, which can be reached at sockii@spacial-anomaly.com. The editorial staff is based in Spain, and can be reached at laura@parasport-news.com

%d bloggers like this: