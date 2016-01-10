Libyan wheelchair fencers demonstrate their stuff at Tripoli International Fair

At Tripoli International Fair yesterday in Libya, some of the country’s wheelchair fencers gave a demonstration of their sport before an enthusiastic audience. The demonstration was the second such demonstration, and was done in support of microenterprises in Libya.

`

The national team has been in training recently, including having a national team training camp at the Libyan Olympic Academy in November. The Libyan Paralympic Committee is eager to establish a national championship in the very near future because the growing popularity of the sport in Libya. While the national team has been active internally, they have not participated in any international competitions since 2013 at an IWAS Grand Prix in Hong Kong.

Wheelchair fencing is relatively popular in the Middle East and North Africa, with a number of fencers internationally ranked. This includes fencers from the United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Kuwait, Israel, Turkey, and Lebanon. No Libyan fencers are ranked.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook



Email

Tumblr



LinkedIn

Reddit



Google

Pocket



Print

Pinterest



