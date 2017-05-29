May 29: Happy birthday disability sportspeople!
The world of disability sports has a lot of fantastic competitors, on the local, national and international level. Today, we take the time to wish some of them a very happy birthday.
- Lisa Banta – American Paralympic track and field and goalball competitor
- Noritaka Ito – Japanese sledge hockey player
- Darkhan Urazaliyev – Kazakhstan deaf badminton player
- Vladimir Fedin – Russian judoka
- Adam Ballou – American CP football player
