Men’s wheelchair basketball player Brad Ness named Australian flag bearer

Posted on September 6, 2016 by Laura Hale in Basketball, Other news, Wheelchair basketball // 0 Comments

Flag of Australia. Flag of Australia.

Yesterday, the captain of the Australian men’s national wheelchair basketball team Brad Ness was named as the country’s flag bearer for the Opening Games after having been chosen for the honor by his fellow Australian Paralympians.

`

When Ness rolls onto the court in Rio, it will be for the fifth time after making his début at home at the Sydney hosted Games in 2000.  His team goes into competition as defending Paralympic silver medalists.

Ness was quoted in an Australian Paralympic Committee press release as saying of the honor, “Carrying the flag at the Opening Ceremony is going to make me feel 10 feet tall and bullet-proof.”

