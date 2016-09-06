Latest News

Namibia’s Paralympic team all in Rio despite funding issues

Flag of Namibia. Flag of Namibia.
man

Namibian powerlifter Ruben Soroseb in Rio. Image credit: Laura Hale

Despite last minute funding issues that resulted in the promised funds allowing countries to compete in Rio falling through or being severely reduced and paid after the Games, the Namibian delegation has managed to arrive in Rio with everyone able to compete including powerlifter Ruben Soroseb.

The challenges for Namibians to compete at the Paralympics involve more than just funding.  For powerlifters, there is also often an issue of qualified coaching and facility access. Most adaptive lifters do not have access to coaches who understand how to coach some one with a disability.  Lifters in Namibia end up compensating for this by going online, checking out YouTube for videos and reading any information they can find on how to improve their lift style, the rules, and how to improve their performance.   When they can manage to get overseas to compete, the lack of adequate coaching can make it difficult for Namibian lifters to perform well against better trained competition.

The Namibian delegation in Rio is 13 sportspeople strong.  They are competing in powerlifting, athletics and swimming.  Other members of the team include Johannes Nambala, Ananias Shikongo, Johanna Benson, Lahja Ishitile, Martin Aloysius, Elias Ndimulunde and Gideon Nasilowski.

