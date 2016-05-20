National sitting volleyball championship play starts in Tartus, Syria

A national championship for sitting volleyball got underway in Tartus, Syria yesterday. 6o players from across Syria are participating in the tournament, including players from Tartus, Homs, Aleppo, Latakia and Damascus. Each team is guaranteed to play at least five matches.

Syrian organizers are looking at this tournament as an important one in terms of developing a national sitting volleyball team that could meet more regularly, and eventually participate in international competitions against foreign teams. The competition gives these players important in game experience.

The ongoing Syrian conflict has resulted in a declining number of domestic opportunities for Syrian disability sportspeople. Much of the sporting infrastructure has crumbled, was bombed or was taken over for other purposes. The little regular activity that has taken place has largely involved Special Olympics, wheelchair powerlifting or para-athletics.

