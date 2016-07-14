Latest News

Netherlands wins opener at IWAS Powerchair Hockey European Championships

Posted on July 14, 2016 by Laura Hale in Hockey, Non-Paralympic sports, Powerchair hockey // 1 Comment

European Powerchair Hockey Championship European Powerchair Hockey Championship logo. Image credit: IPCH - IWAS Powerchair Hockey

Yesterday, the IWAS Powerchair Hockey European Championships officially got underway when the Netherlands played Switzerland before a crowd of 200 Dutch spectators.  The Netherlands came away victories, defeating the Swiss 9 – 1.

`

Dennis van de Boomen dominated for the Netherlands, scoring 6 of his team’s goals.  Rodi Feller scored the remaining 3 for the Netherlands. The Dutch were well assisted by captain Kamal Tahtahi. Switzerland’s lone goal was scored by  Stefan Muller.

Play continues today with Belgium taking on Italy, Germany playing the Netherlands, Finland taking on Belgium, Spain playing Switzerland, and Denmark going up against Italy.

