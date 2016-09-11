Latest News

Nicaragua’s Fernando Acevedo finishes fifth in men’s -72kg class at the Rio Paralympics

Posted on September 11, 2016 by Laura Hale in Athletics, Basketball, Powerlifting, Wheelchair basketball, Wheelchair powerlifting // 0 Comments

Powerlifting pictogram.
man powerlifting

Nicaragua’s Fernando Acevedo in his first lift attempt. Image credit: Laura Hale.

Earlier today in the men’s -72kg class at the Rio Paralympics,  Nicaragua’s Fernando Acevedo came away with a fifth place finish follow a successful lift at 140kg.

Acevedo missed on his first lift attempt at 140k.  Trying for a repeat of the same weight in his second attempt, he still was unable to find success.  This despite the fact that going in, the weight was the second lightest in his event.  His third attempt was again at 140kg.  This time, he managed a successful lift, with the largely Brazilian crowd supporting him.

37-year-old Acevedo is a recent 2015 Parapan American Games bronze medalists, where he posted a successful lift of 142kg.  The result was the highlight of his powerlifting career to date ahead of the Rio Games.  His qualifying for the Rio Games also marked the first time his country appeared at the Paralympic Games in  a sport other than para-athletics.  Prior to taking up powerlifting, Acevedo was involved with weightlifting and wheelchair basketball.  He continues to play wheelchair basketball casually.

Laura Hale
About Laura Hale (2510 Articles)
Laura Hale is a sport journalist, specializing in Paralympic and disability sport news. Prior to helping found ParaSport-News, she spent two and a half years working as a journalist on Wikinews, a citizen journalism site. As a journalist, she has covered the 2012 Summer Paralympics in London, the 2013 IPC Alpine Skiing World Championships in La Molina, the 2014 Winter Paralympics in Sochi, and a number of other sporting events. She has additional experience with Paralympic sport having worked as a Wikipedian in Residence for the Australian and Spanish Paralympic Committees.

