Nicaragua’s Fernando Acevedo finishes fifth in men’s -72kg class at the Rio Paralympics

Earlier today in the men’s -72kg class at the Rio Paralympics, Nicaragua’s Fernando Acevedo came away with a fifth place finish follow a successful lift at 140kg.

`

Acevedo missed on his first lift attempt at 140k. Trying for a repeat of the same weight in his second attempt, he still was unable to find success. This despite the fact that going in, the weight was the second lightest in his event. His third attempt was again at 140kg. This time, he managed a successful lift, with the largely Brazilian crowd supporting him.

37-year-old Acevedo is a recent 2015 Parapan American Games bronze medalists, where he posted a successful lift of 142kg. The result was the highlight of his powerlifting career to date ahead of the Rio Games. His qualifying for the Rio Games also marked the first time his country appeared at the Paralympic Games in a sport other than para-athletics. Prior to taking up powerlifting, Acevedo was involved with weightlifting and wheelchair basketball. He continues to play wheelchair basketball casually.

