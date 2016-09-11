Nigeria’s Nnamdi Innocent claims bronze in powerlifting at Rio Games

Nigeria’s Nnamdi Innocent claimed bronze for his country at the 2016 Summer Paralympics in Rio in the men’s -72kg powerlifting event. His best lift of 210kg was behind the gold medal winning lift of 221kg set by China’s Lei Liu and the World Record setting lift of 227kg set by Iraq’s Rasool Mohsin.

`

With the crowd clearly behind him on his first lift, Innocent successfully put up a good lift of 203kg. The crowd was behind him again for his second attempt at 210kg. After making his second successful attempt look easy, his fellow Nigerian Paralympians who came to watch him perform broke into rowdy cheers. Going into his final attempt, he unsuccessfully tried at 215kg.

The sports administrator from Abekuta is coached by Prince Are Feyisetan and trains with the Ogun and Rivers State powerlifting club.

