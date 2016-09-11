Latest News

Nigeria’s Nnamdi Innocent claims bronze in powerlifting at Rio Games

Posted on September 11, 2016 by Laura Hale in Powerlifting, Wheelchair powerlifting // 0 Comments

Flag of Nigeria
medal ceremony

Nigeria’s Nnamdi Innocent on right with his bronze medal in Rio. Image credit: Robert Myers.

Nigeria’s Nnamdi Innocent claimed bronze for his country at the 2016 Summer Paralympics in Rio in the men’s -72kg powerlifting event.  His best lift of 210kg was behind the gold medal winning lift of 221kg set by China’s Lei Liu and the World Record setting lift of 227kg set by Iraq’s Rasool Mohsin.

With the crowd clearly behind him on his first lift, Innocent successfully put up a good lift of 203kg.  The crowd was behind him again for his second attempt at 210kg.  After making his second successful attempt look easy, his fellow Nigerian Paralympians who came to watch him perform broke into rowdy cheers. Going into his final attempt, he unsuccessfully tried at 215kg.

The sports administrator from Abekuta is coached by Prince Are Feyisetan and trains with the Ogun and Rivers State powerlifting club.

 

Laura Hale
About Laura Hale (2510 Articles)
Laura Hale is a sport journalist, specializing in Paralympic and disability sport news. Prior to helping found ParaSport-News, she spent two and a half years working as a journalist on Wikinews, a citizen journalism site. As a journalist, she has covered the 2012 Summer Paralympics in London, the 2013 IPC Alpine Skiing World Championships in La Molina, the 2014 Winter Paralympics in Sochi, and a number of other sporting events. She has additional experience with Paralympic sport having worked as a Wikipedian in Residence for the Australian and Spanish Paralympic Committees.

