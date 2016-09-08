Nigeria’s Nsini Ben leaves Rio Paralympics without a successful lift

Nigeria’s Nsini Ben finished her participation at the 2016 Summer Paralympics without having managed a successful lift in an eight lifter deep field that saw Paralympic and World Records set by Turkey’s Nazmiye Muratli.

`

The Nigerian lifter attempted 101kgs on her first lift and was unsuccessful. A second attempt at the weight was also unsuccessful. On her third try, she was unsuccessful lifting 101kg. Had she managed to lift 101kg, she could have won a bronze.

Ben is coached by Prince Feyisetan Are. Born in Urua Inyang, the 19-year-old weights 40kgs (88lbs).

