Latest News

Nigeria’s Nsini Ben leaves Rio Paralympics without a successful lift

Posted on September 8, 2016 by Laura Hale in Powerlifting, Wheelchair powerlifting // 0 Comments

Flag of Nigeria

Nigeria’s Nsini Ben finished her participation at the 2016 Summer Paralympics without having managed a successful lift in an eight lifter deep field that saw Paralympic and World Records set by Turkey’s  Nazmiye Muratli.

`

The Nigerian lifter attempted 101kgs on her first lift and was unsuccessful.  A second attempt at the weight was also unsuccessful.  On her third try, she was unsuccessful lifting 101kg.  Had she managed to lift 101kg, she could have won a bronze.

Ben is coached by Prince Feyisetan Are. Born in Urua Inyang, the 19-year-old weights 40kgs (88lbs).

Laura Hale
About Laura Hale (2510 Articles)
Laura Hale is a sport journalist, specializing in Paralympic and disability sport news. Prior to helping found ParaSport-News, she spent two and a half years working as a journalist on Wikinews, a citizen journalism site. As a journalist, she has covered the 2012 Summer Paralympics in London, the 2013 IPC Alpine Skiing World Championships in La Molina, the 2014 Winter Paralympics in Sochi, and a number of other sporting events. She has additional experience with Paralympic sport having worked as a Wikipedian in Residence for the Australian and Spanish Paralympic Committees.

Related Articles

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


All text copyright is property of the writers. Permission is given to sport organizations connected to articles here to republished on their own websites with appropriate author and site credit. ParaSport News is physically based at: 17 Ashford Court, Swedesboro, New Jersey 08085, USA. It is run by Spacial Anamoly, a limited liability corporation, which can be reached at sockii@spacial-anomaly.com. The editorial staff is based in Spain, and can be reached at laura@parasport-news.com

%d bloggers like this: