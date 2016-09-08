Nigeria’s Nsini Ben leaves Rio Paralympics without a successful lift
Nigeria’s Nsini Ben finished her participation at the 2016 Summer Paralympics without having managed a successful lift in an eight lifter deep field that saw Paralympic and World Records set by Turkey’s Nazmiye Muratli.
The Nigerian lifter attempted 101kgs on her first lift and was unsuccessful. A second attempt at the weight was also unsuccessful. On her third try, she was unsuccessful lifting 101kg. Had she managed to lift 101kg, she could have won a bronze.
Ben is coached by Prince Feyisetan Are. Born in Urua Inyang, the 19-year-old weights 40kgs (88lbs).
