Poland’s Marek Trykacz lifts 173kg and finishes fourth in men’s -72kg powerlifting at Rio Games

Posted on September 11, 2016 by Laura Hale in Powerlifting, Wheelchair powerlifting // 0 Comments

Poland’s Marek Trykacz goes for a lift at the Rio Games. Image credit: Robert Myers.

Poland’s Marek Trykacz finished just out of medals, in the fourth spot, in the men’s -72kg powerlifting event earlier today at the Rio Paralympics after posting a best lift of 173kg.  This was 37kg less than the best lift set by the bronze medalist, Nigeria’s Nnamdi Innocent.

After letting out a giant scream heard around the arena, Trykacz successfully lifted 160kg on his first attempt.  After adding 10kg more for his second attempt, the Pole managed a successfully lift.  He bounced up from his prone position on the bench, waved his arms and let out another gigantic scream.  The enthusiastic crowd answered him back with their own joyous bellow.  He missed on his third and final attempt at 181kg.

30-year-old Trykacz went into the Rio Games as a seventh place finisher in the event at the 2014 IPC Powerlifting World Championships with a lift of 175kg. That performance was 10kg more than his best lift at the 2010 IPC Powerlifting World Championships where he finished eleventh. Residing in Zielona Gora, Poland, he took up the sport in 2004. In 2007, Trykacz was named Zielona Gora’s Athlete of the Year.

 

