Registration closes for Uganda Deaf Football Association’s 4th National Deaf Challenge Cup

Posted on March 2, 2016 by Laura Hale in Deaf soccer, Football // 1 Comment

Uganda Deaf Football Association logo Image credit: Uganda Deaf Football Association.

Registration closed yesterday for Uganda Deaf Football Association’s 4th National Deaf Challenge Cup, with the draw scheduled to take place in a week and half, on March 13 in Kampala, Uganda.

The Central Region is the most represented, with five teams having registered.  These teams include Nansana DFC – Wakiso , Sun City DFC – Wakiso, Tiger DFC – Mukono, Kampala Deaf Utd FC, Bright Stars DFC.

Two teams each have registered from the Northern and Eastern Regions.  From the Northern Region, Oyam DFC – Oyam and Gulu Heat DFC- Gulu have both registered.  From the Eastern Region, Etop DFC and Soroti and Super DFC- Iganga have registered to participate.  Only one team, Black Stars DFC- Arua, have registered from the West Nile Region.

The this fourth edition is scheduled to take place in the Arua District.  The first edition was held in 2013 in Lira, and was won by the Lira Deaf Stars.  The second edition was held at Sun City Deaf Football Club.  The third edition took place in 2015 in Entebbe.

Laura Hale
About Laura Hale (2533 Articles)
Laura Hale is a sport journalist, specializing in Paralympic and disability sport news. Prior to helping found ParaSport-News, she spent two and a half years working as a journalist on Wikinews, a citizen journalism site. As a journalist, she has covered the 2012 Summer Paralympics in London, the 2013 IPC Alpine Skiing World Championships in La Molina, the 2014 Winter Paralympics in Sochi, and a number of other sporting events. She has additional experience with Paralympic sport having worked as a Wikipedian in Residence for the Australian and Spanish Paralympic Committees.

  1. amanuel // September 5, 2017 at 7:21 am // Reply

    Ethiopia in senay deaf football club.

