Reporters and NPCs bothered by copyright issues at Rio Paralympics

Posted on September 6, 2016 by Laura Hale in International Paralympic Commitee, Other news, Sports media // 0 Comments

people milling about Journalists waiting to check in at the Main Press Centre. Image credit: Laura Hale
Journalists waiting to check in. Image credit: Laura Hale

In conversations with ParaSport News, people from several media organizations and NPCs have expressed unhappiness with the copyright policy for Rio Paralympics.

The general understanding among both groups is that journalists and NPCs with E and EP accreditation are allowed to take pictures and use these pictures for their news publications.  They are also allowed to share their images on social media sites like Twitter and Facebook.  They do not necessarily own the copyright to their own work, and cannot use their photographic work in any other context.  This includes uploading images to Wikipedia or their own private websites.  Failure to comply with IPC copyright rules can lead to loss of media accreditation at the Paralympic Games.

Some of the media who are big supporters of the Paralympic movement and are not broadcast rights holders are bothered by this because they understand the importance of the Paralympic Games in promoting disability rights around the globe.  At a time when many countries in the world have no broadcast rights holder, when the Games are not being televised and when some countries have no national press attending the Games, there is a feeling among some journalists and people in NPCs that this restrictive copyright policy hinders the ability of the media to promote Paralympic sport.  That in turn hurts athletes who desperately need the positive media attention that some journalists are keen to give at the Paralympic Games.

Laura Hale is a sport journalist, specializing in Paralympic and disability sport news. Prior to helping found ParaSport-News, she spent two and a half years working as a journalist on Wikinews, a citizen journalism site. As a journalist, she has covered the 2012 Summer Paralympics in London, the 2013 IPC Alpine Skiing World Championships in La Molina, the 2014 Winter Paralympics in Sochi, and a number of other sporting events. She has additional experience with Paralympic sport having worked as a Wikipedian in Residence for the Australian and Spanish Paralympic Committees.

