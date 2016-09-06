Reporters and NPCs bothered by copyright issues at Rio Paralympics

In conversations with ParaSport News, people from several media organizations and NPCs have expressed unhappiness with the copyright policy for Rio Paralympics.

`

The general understanding among both groups is that journalists and NPCs with E and EP accreditation are allowed to take pictures and use these pictures for their news publications. They are also allowed to share their images on social media sites like Twitter and Facebook. They do not necessarily own the copyright to their own work, and cannot use their photographic work in any other context. This includes uploading images to Wikipedia or their own private websites. Failure to comply with IPC copyright rules can lead to loss of media accreditation at the Paralympic Games.

Some of the media who are big supporters of the Paralympic movement and are not broadcast rights holders are bothered by this because they understand the importance of the Paralympic Games in promoting disability rights around the globe. At a time when many countries in the world have no broadcast rights holder, when the Games are not being televised and when some countries have no national press attending the Games, there is a feeling among some journalists and people in NPCs that this restrictive copyright policy hinders the ability of the media to promote Paralympic sport. That in turn hurts athletes who desperately need the positive media attention that some journalists are keen to give at the Paralympic Games.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook



Email

Tumblr



LinkedIn

Reddit



Google

Pocket



Print

Pinterest



