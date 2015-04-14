Spain’s Furia Power Chair signs Juanjo Tortosa Beltrán

Earlier today, Spain’s powerchair football team Furia Power Chair announced they had signed Juan Jose Tortosa Beltrán. 27-year-old Tortosa joins the team as a multi-sport sports competitor. He has played boccia, wheelchair hockey and table tennis. Outside of sport, Tortosa is also an author who has had his stories published in a few books.

`

Furia is the first powerchair football team in Spain, and was founded around nine months ago. Other clubs are also being established in Spain, including ones in Cordoba, Sevilla, Granada. Efforts are underway to create a national league.

Despite being so new, the Furia have already won several awards and have had some of their players recognized. Maria Gomez Sirvent won the 2015 Most Promising Athlete award at the Xixana 2015 VIII Gala de l’Esport in late March.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook



Email

Tumblr



LinkedIn

Reddit



Google

Pocket



Print

Pinterest



