Spaniard Martín de la Puente climbs to top of ITF Wheelchair Boys World Rankings

Posted on January 4, 2016 by Laura Hale in Tennis, Wheelchair tennis // 2 Comments

Flag of Spain

With the  ITF Wheelchair Boys World Rankings updated earlier today, Spaniard Martín de la Puente has found himself again sitting in the top position.  He had previously held the spot earlier in 2015, but lost it.  His last event in Boys Singles was in November at the Prague Cup Czech Indoor, where he made the round of sixteen.

`

The sixteen-year-old who took up the sport when he was ten-years-old is also ranked in Wheelchair Men.  He is currently twenty-seventh, and is one of three Spanish men in the top 50.  The others include Daniel Caverzaschi, who is ranked twenty-first, and Francesc Tur, who is ranked fourth-seventh.

de La Puente has 78 career singles wins on 35 career losses.  In doubles play, he has 50 wins and 27 losses.  Open Ciudad De Mostoles de tenis silla de ruedas congratulated him on his ranking, saying, “Congratulations Martin on your number one world ranking.  Great news for someone we appreciate and really like.  Keep it up Martin!”

  1. car Jakob // June 30, 2016 at 10:49 am // Reply

    so cute..so funny

