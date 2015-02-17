Latest News

Spanish club C.D.S. Huelva departs for Deaf Champions League in Graz

Posted on February 17, 2015 by Laura Hale in Deaf futsal, Football // 1 Comment

Flag of Spain
People posing at airport

C.D.S. Huelva players at the Madrid airport this morning. Image credit: C.D.S. Huelva

Earlier today, the Spanish deaf futsal club C.D.S. Huelva departed for Deaf Champions League in Graz, Austria that is scheduled to get underway tomorrow.  The team is seeking to defend their title in Graz.

The team spent the weekend in training at Getafe-Centro in preparation for the competition. They did a number of passing and shooting drills, along with working on conditioning.

 

For the competition, all games are scheduled to consist of two twenty minute halves, with a five minute break during the half. The draws for groups will be made for both men and women are scheduled to take place later today. Men’s teams scheduled to participate include  G.S.Z. Graz, C.S.S. Reims, A.S. Porto, Zebre Charleroi, G.T.S.V. Essen, D.G.N. Maribor, C.S.S.T. Craiova, M.K.S.N. Maz. Warszawa, C.D.S. Huelva, S.K.K. Vitkovice, A.S.L.S. Nancy, A.S.D. Sordi Guidonia, Trondheim D.I.L., G.S.Z. Linz, G.S.V. Karlsruhe, Debreceni S.F.S.K. , Lions M.S. Haifa, S.K. Lundia, St. John´S D.F.C., Glasgow Deaf Ath F.C., Ulduz F.K. Baku, Globen Sport, G.S.V. Zürich, and A.S.K.P.N. Peiraias. Women’s teams scheduled to participate include St. John’S  D.F.C., S.S.S. Milano ,  Moscow Region , I.K. Hephata Stockholm, S.S.C. Budapest, Trondheim D.I.L.,  C.S.S.M. Paris, P.K.S.N. Ton Poznan,  G.S.V. Aachen,  C.D.S. Sevilla,  Kölner G.S.V., and Youth Of Moscow.

Laura Hale
About Laura Hale (2533 Articles)
Laura Hale is a sport journalist, specializing in Paralympic and disability sport news. Prior to helping found ParaSport-News, she spent two and a half years working as a journalist on Wikinews, a citizen journalism site. As a journalist, she has covered the 2012 Summer Paralympics in London, the 2013 IPC Alpine Skiing World Championships in La Molina, the 2014 Winter Paralympics in Sochi, and a number of other sporting events. She has additional experience with Paralympic sport having worked as a Wikipedian in Residence for the Australian and Spanish Paralympic Committees.

1 Comment on Spanish club C.D.S. Huelva departs for Deaf Champions League in Graz

  1. Namik Cho // October 12, 2017 at 2:43 pm // Reply

    Hello.
    Nice meet to you!
    My name is Namik Cho and I am from South Korea of the deaf.
    I love Spanish Cutlure Flemance dance. I will visit Spain this year or Next year.
    I want application Spanish Deaf Club.
    Thank you very so much!

