Latest News

SSG Blista Marburg wins goalball’s 2016 Ligapokals

Posted on December 6, 2016 by Laura Hale in Goalball // 0 Comments

Goalball pictogram. Goalball pictogram.
medal podium

The podium at the 2016 Ligapokals. Image credit: Goalball Bundesliga

The 2016 Goalball Ligapokals ended last week in Germany, with SSG Blista Marburg claiming the crown.  The win was a successful defense of the title, which they won in 2015 and made it three times they claimed the top spot at the tournament.

`

BFV Ascota Chemnitz e.V. finished in the tournament in second place, while Goalball BVSV Nürnberg finished third. SGV Dresden e.V. and Goalball SSV BS Königs Wusterhausen also participated, finishing fourth and fifth respectively.

The tournament was hosted by winners SSG Blista Marburg, with Christian Holzmacher commentating the matches. People participating in the event included Sascha Timaeus, Martin Burkhardt, Ernst Kroisl, Hörauf Oliver, Michael Feistle, Nils Emig, Tobias Ve, Sabine Kuxdorf, Stefan Weil, Massimo Maier, Khristo Dimov, Cha Lotte, Giuseppe Meazza, Michael Feistle and Philipp Golban.

Laura Hale
About Laura Hale (2510 Articles)
Laura Hale is a sport journalist, specializing in Paralympic and disability sport news. Prior to helping found ParaSport-News, she spent two and a half years working as a journalist on Wikinews, a citizen journalism site. As a journalist, she has covered the 2012 Summer Paralympics in London, the 2013 IPC Alpine Skiing World Championships in La Molina, the 2014 Winter Paralympics in Sochi, and a number of other sporting events. She has additional experience with Paralympic sport having worked as a Wikipedian in Residence for the Australian and Spanish Paralympic Committees.

Related Articles

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


All text copyright is property of the writers. Permission is given to sport organizations connected to articles here to republished on their own websites with appropriate author and site credit. ParaSport News is physically based at: 17 Ashford Court, Swedesboro, New Jersey 08085, USA. It is run by Spacial Anamoly, a limited liability corporation, which can be reached at sockii@spacial-anomaly.com. The editorial staff is based in Spain, and can be reached at laura@parasport-news.com

%d bloggers like this: