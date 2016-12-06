SSG Blista Marburg wins goalball’s 2016 Ligapokals

The 2016 Goalball Ligapokals ended last week in Germany, with SSG Blista Marburg claiming the crown. The win was a successful defense of the title, which they won in 2015 and made it three times they claimed the top spot at the tournament.

`

BFV Ascota Chemnitz e.V. finished in the tournament in second place, while Goalball BVSV Nürnberg finished third. SGV Dresden e.V. and Goalball SSV BS Königs Wusterhausen also participated, finishing fourth and fifth respectively.

The tournament was hosted by winners SSG Blista Marburg, with Christian Holzmacher commentating the matches. People participating in the event included Sascha Timaeus, Martin Burkhardt, Ernst Kroisl, Hörauf Oliver, Michael Feistle, Nils Emig, Tobias Ve, Sabine Kuxdorf, Stefan Weil, Massimo Maier, Khristo Dimov, Cha Lotte, Giuseppe Meazza, Michael Feistle and Philipp Golban.

