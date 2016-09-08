Syria’s Noura Baddour finishes fourth in women’s -41kg powerlifting event in Rio

Syria’s Noura Baddour finished just out of the medals in fourth place at the 2016 Summer Paralympics in the women’s -41kg class with a best lift of 92kg. She finished behind Indonesia’s Ni Nengah Widiasih who bettered her by only 3kg.

In her first lift, Baddour managed a lift of 87kg. She was one of only four lifters to have successful lifts on their first attempt. It was good enough to initially put her in third place. On her second attempt, she managed 90kgs but Indonesia’s Ni Nengah put up 95kg after an unsucessful first lift to move Baddour into third. On her fourth lift, she had a weight of 92kgs.

Baddour made her international debut for Syria in 2007 at a competition in Syria in the same year that she first took up the sport. Since then, she has gone on to represent her country in a number of events including the 2012 Summer Paralympics where she did not complete a successful lift. At the IPC Powerlifting World Championships in 2014 in Dubai, she came away with a fifth place finish on a best lift of 85kgs. She also participated in the 2010 edition but failed to make a successful lift in Kuala Lumpur. Baddour claimed bronze at the 2014 Asian Para Games with a lift of 85kgs. She is coached by her father, Fadi Fahham.

