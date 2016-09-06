Talking the lingo in Rio: Chatting with your new Icelandic speaking friends about triathlon

This article is a series of language learning posts by ParaSport News. The goal is to provide sport fans some very basic sport and Paralympic vocabulary so you can talk with the world about disability sport at the 2016 Summer Paralympics in Rio.

A North Germanic language, Icelandic is spoken by only 330,000 people of which almost all are found in Iceland. Despite Iceland’s relatively small population, you may run into some Icelanders in Rio. The country sent a four athlete strong delegation to London. The Icelanders competed in athletics and swimming, and Jon Margeir Sverrisson picked up a gold in men’s S14 swimming for Iceland. The country’s best every Summer Games performance came in 2004 when the country’s three competitors won four medals.

General disability words:

Blinda – Blindness

MS – Multiple sclerosis

Sport specific words:

Ólympíumót fatlaðra – Paralympic Games

Triathlon specific words:

This sport makes its debut at the 2016 Summer Paralympics. With words from swimming, athletics and cycling, knowing a few terms here can take you a long way with other sports.

Þríþraut – Triathlon

Hlaup – Running

Hjólreiðar – Cycling

Sund – Swimming

Maraþonhlaup – Marathon

Bauja – Buoy

