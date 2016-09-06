Latest News

Talking the lingo in Rio: Chatting with your new Icelandic speaking friends about triathlon

Posted on September 6, 2016 by Laura Hale in Language learning, Para-triathlon // 0 Comments

This article is a series of language learning posts by ParaSport News.  The goal is to provide sport fans some very basic sport and Paralympic vocabulary so you can talk with the world about disability sport at the 2016 Summer Paralympics in Rio.

`

A North Germanic language, Icelandic is spoken by only 330,000 people of which almost all are found in Iceland.  Despite Iceland’s relatively small population, you may run into some Icelanders in Rio.  The country sent a four athlete strong delegation to London.  The Icelanders competed in athletics and swimming, and Jon Margeir Sverrisson picked up a gold in men’s S14 swimming for Iceland.  The country’s best every Summer Games performance came in 2004 when the country’s three competitors won four medals.

General disability words:

  • Blinda – Blindness
  • MS  – Multiple sclerosis

Sport specific words:

  • Ólympíumót fatlaðra – Paralympic Games

 

Triathlon specific words:

This sport makes its debut at the 2016 Summer Paralympics.  With words from swimming, athletics and cycling, knowing a few terms here can take you a long way with other sports.

  • Þríþraut – Triathlon
  • Hlaup – Running
  • Hjólreiðar – Cycling
  • Sund – Swimming
  • Maraþonhlaup – Marathon
  • Bauja – Buoy

 

Laura Hale
About Laura Hale (2510 Articles)
Laura Hale is a sport journalist, specializing in Paralympic and disability sport news. Prior to helping found ParaSport-News, she spent two and a half years working as a journalist on Wikinews, a citizen journalism site. As a journalist, she has covered the 2012 Summer Paralympics in London, the 2013 IPC Alpine Skiing World Championships in La Molina, the 2014 Winter Paralympics in Sochi, and a number of other sporting events. She has additional experience with Paralympic sport having worked as a Wikipedian in Residence for the Australian and Spanish Paralympic Committees.

