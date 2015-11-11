Talking the lingo in Rio: Chatting with your new Romanian speaking friends about table tennis
This article is a series of language learning posts by ParaSport News. The goal is to provide sport fans some very basic sport and Paralympic vocabulary so you can talk with the world about disability sport at the 2016 Summer Paralympics in Rio.
Romanian is the language spoken in Romania. The language is spoken by about 24 million people in Romania, Moldova, Serbia, Ukraine, Hungary, Croatia, and Romanian communities in Italy, Spain, Germany and other parts of Western Europe. It is a Romance language, and an official language of the European Union. Romania, where the language is native to, won 2 medals at the 2012 Summer Paralympics. The gold and silver medals were both won by cyclist Carol-Eduard Novak. Other sports Romanians competed in in London were athletics, swimming and table tennis.
General disability words:
- Ataxie – Ataxia
- Orbire – Blindness
- Paralizie cerebrală – Cerebral palsy
- Sindrom Down – Downs Sydrome
- Scleroză multiplă – Multiple sclerosis
Sport specific words:
- Jocuri Paralimpice – Paralympic Games
Country specific words:
- Islanda – Iceland
- România – Romania
Table tennis specific words:
- Minge – Ball
- Rachetă – Racket
- Tenis de masă – Table tennis
- Burete – Sponge
- Efectul Magnus – Magnus effect
