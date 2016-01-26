Talking the lingo in Rio: Chatting with your new Russian speaking friends about swimming

This article is a series of language learning posts by ParaSport News. The goal is to provide sport fans some very basic sport and Paralympic vocabulary so you can talk with the world about disability sport at the 2016 Summer Paralympics in Rio.

`

Russian is spoken by 150 million native speakers, and an additional 260 million speakers with some level of fluency. Most of the speakers live in Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Moldova, Romania, Finland, Ukraine, Israel, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and the United States. Russian is an East Slavic language that uses the Cyrillic alphabet, so reading it is a challenge for most English speakers. On the Paralympic level, Russia just finished hosting the Winter Paralympic Games and ranks fifteenth all time in terms of total medals. As the language is spoken in a number of former members of the Soviet Union, some knowledge may go a long way to making friends from a region that has been in the news a lot recently.

Sport specific words:

Национального паралимпийского комитета Азербайджана – National Paralympic Committee of Azerbaijan

Национальная сборная – National team

паралимпийцы – Paralympic

мировом турнире – World Championship

Swimming specific words:

Плавание на спине – Backstroke

Баттерфляй – Butterfly

Кроль – Crawl

Доска для плавания – Kickboard

Комплексное плавание – Medley

Стили плавания – Swimming stroke

Плавательный бассейн – Swimming pool

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook



Email

Tumblr



LinkedIn

Reddit



Google

Pocket



Print

Pinterest



