Talking the lingo in Rio: Chatting with your new Russian speaking friends about swimming
This article is a series of language learning posts by ParaSport News. The goal is to provide sport fans some very basic sport and Paralympic vocabulary so you can talk with the world about disability sport at the 2016 Summer Paralympics in Rio.
Russian is spoken by 150 million native speakers, and an additional 260 million speakers with some level of fluency. Most of the speakers live in Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Moldova, Romania, Finland, Ukraine, Israel, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and the United States. Russian is an East Slavic language that uses the Cyrillic alphabet, so reading it is a challenge for most English speakers. On the Paralympic level, Russia just finished hosting the Winter Paralympic Games and ranks fifteenth all time in terms of total medals. As the language is spoken in a number of former members of the Soviet Union, some knowledge may go a long way to making friends from a region that has been in the news a lot recently.
Sport specific words:
- Национального паралимпийского комитета Азербайджана – National Paralympic Committee of Azerbaijan
- Национальная сборная – National team
- паралимпийцы – Paralympic
- мировом турнире – World Championship
Swimming specific words:
- Плавание на спине – Backstroke
- Баттерфляй – Butterfly
- Кроль – Crawl
- Доска для плавания – Kickboard
- Комплексное плавание – Medley
- Стили плавания – Swimming stroke
- Плавательный бассейн – Swimming pool
