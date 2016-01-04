Talking the lingo in Rio: Chatting with your new Tibetan speaking friends about martial arts

This article is a series of language learning posts by ParaSport News. The goal is to provide sport fans some very basic sport and Paralympic vocabulary so you can talk with the world about disability sport at the 2016 Summer Paralympics in Rio.

Realistically, your chances of going to Rio and running across native Tibetan speakers seem low, but you never know. China has led the medal count at the past three Summer Paralympic Games. In London, they had an impressive medal haul of 231, with 95 golds among them. Tibetan only has around 2 million native speakers though, found mostly in China, Nepal and India. And yeah, these word lists are more about reading than speaking, but a little language learning never hurt anyone.

Sport specific words:

བྱ་སྒྲོ་སྤོ་ལོ། – Badminton

དྲ་ཕས་སྤོ་ལོ། – Basketball

རི་འཛེག་ལུས་རྩལ། – Climbing

འབྲུག་གྲུ། – Dragon boat

གྲི་རྩེད། – Fencing

གདུགས་མཆོང་ལུས་རྩེད། – Parachuting

མཆོངས་རྒྱུག – Parkour

རྐང་རྩེད་སྤོ་ལོ། – Soccer

ལུས་རྩལ། – Sport

ལུས་རྩལ་སྐོར། – Sports

རྫོང་གྲུག – Squash

ཕིན་ཕང་སྤོ་ལོ། – Table tennis

ཏན་ནེ་སི་སྤོ་ལོ། – Tennis

ཐག་འགྲོས། – Tightrope walking

ཕའི་ཆིའུ་སྤོ་ལོ། – Volleyball

Martial arts and combat sport specific words:

འབོལ་འཇུ། – Judo

ཐའེ་ཅི་ཆོན། – Tai chi

དྲག་རྩལ། – Wushu

སྦེ་ག – Wrestling

ཧྲའོ་ལིན་དྲག་རྩལ། – Shaolin Kung Fu

དྲག་རྩལ། – Chinese martial arts

སུ་མོ་སྦེ་ག – Sumo

སུམ་སྦྲེལ་སྐོར་དབྱུག – Three-section staff

