Three national records set at San Diego State Aztec Track and Field Invitational

This past weekend in San Diego, California, the San Diego State Aztec Track and Field Invitational, three new American national records were set.

`

T11 American runner Ivonne Mosquera-Schmidt set a new national record in the the 1,500 meter event with a time of 5:24.15. The time was good enough to meet the United States National Team B qualifying standard. At the same event, F38 American competitor Cody Jones set a national record in the men’s javelin on a throw of 42.11 meters. T42 racer Scout Basset set the third American national record at the event, when he posted a time of 36.36 in the 200 meters. Also at the Aztec Invitation, T43 competitor Hunter Woodhall met the United States National Team A qualifying standard in the 400 meter event with a time of 50.37.

Mosquera-Schmidt is a vision impaired runner, who has been very successful in the past few years. Last year, she also set a pair of national records in the 3,000 meter and 5,000 meters. At the 2013 Sprint distance Paratriathlon World Championships, she finished first in the 1,500 meters. That same year, she competed at the IPC Marathon World Cup, where she was the only T11 female competitor. In 2009. she had a first place finish at the Paratriathlon World Championships in Australia. She has had some challenges with training because of recurring problems with cancer, including a diagnosis last year of bladder cancer.

Jones’s new American record in the event comes after having broken the record at the Rossi Relays earlier in the month where he threw for 40.63, beating his previous personal best of 39.56. This comes after having set a continental record in the event in June of last year at the United States Paralympics Championships in San Mateo, California. He only took up in athletics early in 2014, and was originally a discus thrower. Jones is currently attending Cal Lutheran College. He has cerebral palsy and has played high school baseball.

Originally from China before being adopted by an American couple, Bassett took to Twitter to say of her new national record, “New 200m American Record!!!! Huge debt of gratitude to all who made this possible!! # HardWorkPaysOff # NotDoneYet “. Bassett is currently worked on her 2016 Summer Paralympic qualifying campaign. She has medaled at four different ITU Paratriathlon Championships, and repeated this medal winning performance at four difference Paratriathlon National Championships.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook



Email

Tumblr



LinkedIn

Reddit



Google

Pocket



Print

Pinterest



