Togo’s Aliou Bawa leaves Rio Games without a successful lift

Following three lift attempts at 113kg, Togo’s Aliou Bawa leaves the Rio Games without having completed a successful lift in the men’s 49kg class. With the completion of his three attempts, Togo’s participation at the Rio Games is largely done as Bawa is the country’s sole representative in 2016, where the country made its Paralympic Games debut.

32-year-old Awa first took up the sport in 1990 as a way to keep health and have fun. Despite a large record of international experience, he came to Rio having competed at the 2015 All Africa Games in Brazzaville, Congo. He is coached by Gneny Tchagbele and Kohan Felix. Domestically, he trains at the Club de Dynamophilie de la Ligue du Centre in Sokode.

Outside of sports, the French speaking Awa works as a hairdresser. He has a disability as a result of contracting polio when he was an infant.

