Transportation issues in Rio delay personal implements inspection in athletics

As a result of a lack of transportation to the Olympic Stadium yesterday, athletes have been given extra time for personal implements inspection in athletics today at the Rio Paralympics. Athletes competing in today’s events can have their implements inspected until two hours before the start of their event today.

Transportation has been problematic at times in Rio, at least among the press corps. Some have said they are generally taking an Uber or a taxi from venue to venue because of how the transportation system has been working. A few have indicated that transportation issues may impact which sports they cover in Rio.

Athletics officially gets underway today, with medals in men’s 5000m – T11, men’s shot put – F32, men’s discus throw – F52, men’s long jump – T11, men’s Shot Put – F12, women’s shot put – F57, men’s Shot Put – F41, men’s discus throw – F37, women’s long jump – T47 and women’s 100m – T53 on offer.

