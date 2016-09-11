Latest News

Turkmenistan’s Sergey Meladze misses out on Paralympic diploma in men’s powerlifting

Powerlifting pictogram.

After being unable to put up a successful lift in the men’s -72kg powerlifting event at the Rio Paralympics,  Turkmenistan’s Sergey Meladze leaves the Rio Games without a  Paralympic diploma.  He was one of five lifters in the ten deep event to fail to make a successful lift in their three attempts.

Turkmenistan’s Sergey Meladze attempts a lift. Image credit: Robert Myers.

On his first lift attempt at 190kg, Meladze bobbled and did not register a lift at 190kg.  Trying the same weight on his second attempt, Meladze visibly shook with the strain and he came away with no lift.  On his third attempt at 190kg, his whole body shook with the effort required.  He still was unable to get a clean lift.  After getting back in his chair, he wheeled down the ramp with a look of utter frustration on his face.

36-year-old Meladze has a depth of Paralympic experience going back to the 2004 Summer Paralympic Games in Athens where he finished eighth on a lift of 152.5kg. While missing the 2008 Games, he was back for the London Games where he finished sixth with a best lift of 180kgs. His most recent major international experience saw him grab silver at the 2014 Asian Para Games with a best lift of 185. He also had a seventh place finish at the 2014 IPC Powerlifting World Championships in Dubai with a best lift of 190kg.

Outside of being a lifting competitor, Meladze works as a powerlifting coach. He was also responsible for creating support for the sport at the Sports School for the Disabled in Ashgabadt, Turkmenistan.

 

