Latest News

USA Wheelchair Rugby announces players invited to Rio national team selection camp

Posted on February 26, 2016 by Laura Hale in Rugby, Sailing, Wheelchair rugby // 1 Comment

Wheelchair rugby pictogram

Yesterday, USA Wheelchair Rugby announced the names of the players it had invited to participate in a national team selection camp for the 2016 Summer Paralympics in Rio.  Players invited include Jason Regier, Jeff Butler, Clayton Braun, Eddie Crouch, Chad Cohn, Lee Fredette, Scott Hogsett, Landon Groff, Andy Zimmer, Jeremy Hanaford, Joe Jackson, Adam Scaturro, Mike Schamburg, Kevin Crombie, CJ Brown, Ernie Chun, Joe Delagrave, Derrick Helton, Nick Springer, Seth McBride, Will Groulx, Andy Cohn, Eric Chase, Chuck Melton, Eric Newby, Mike Schacherbauer, Bryan Kirkland, James Sa, Lee Mercado, Josh Wheeler, Clayton Brackett, Jake Daily, Cody KingslandChuck AokiChance SumnerRob DellerDelvin McMillianAlex PabonKory PuderbaughPaco TorresJosh Brewer and Anthony McDaniel.

`

Groulx has been active in trying to qualify for cycling at the 2016 Summer Paralympics, competing at a 2014 World Cup event in Segovia, Spain and the 2014 International Cycling Union Para-cycling Road World Championships in Greenville, South Carolina. An Army veteran, he started his disability sport career in sailing before making the switch to wheelchair rugby, and then to cycling. He represented the United States at the 2004, 2008 and 2012 Summer Paralympics in wheelchair rugby.

Bracket, Brown, Kingsland, Reiger, Fredette, Crombie were part of the United States team that competed at the 2014 Swiss Preparation Wheelchair Rugby Tournament and the 2014 IWRF World Championships in Odense, Denmark.

Reiger was also part of the team that won bronze at the 2012 Summer Paralympics in London.  He is also is a member of the International Wheelchair Rugby Federation’s Athlete Council.  The Denver, Colorado local is a 0.5 point player. He has an MBA from the University of Colorado.

Kirkland, Hogsett and Butler play domestically for the Texas Stampede.  At the 2015 Demolition Derby Invitational, he was  named the best low point player.

The  United States national wheelchair rugby team 2016 Rio Selection Camp is scheduled to take place from April 27 to May 2 in Birmingham, Alabama at the Lakeshore Foundation, an official United States Olympic Community Partner.

 

 

 

Laura Hale
About Laura Hale (2510 Articles)
Laura Hale is a sport journalist, specializing in Paralympic and disability sport news. Prior to helping found ParaSport-News, she spent two and a half years working as a journalist on Wikinews, a citizen journalism site. As a journalist, she has covered the 2012 Summer Paralympics in London, the 2013 IPC Alpine Skiing World Championships in La Molina, the 2014 Winter Paralympics in Sochi, and a number of other sporting events. She has additional experience with Paralympic sport having worked as a Wikipedian in Residence for the Australian and Spanish Paralympic Committees.

Related Articles

1 Comment on USA Wheelchair Rugby announces players invited to Rio national team selection camp

  1. Nate // February 27, 2016 at 6:10 pm // Reply

    Kingsland, Brackett, Brown, Fredette and Crombie weren’t at the 2014 World Championships. Hogsett plays for the Heat not the Stampede.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


All text copyright is property of the writers. Permission is given to sport organizations connected to articles here to republished on their own websites with appropriate author and site credit. ParaSport News is physically based at: 17 Ashford Court, Swedesboro, New Jersey 08085, USA. It is run by Spacial Anamoly, a limited liability corporation, which can be reached at sockii@spacial-anomaly.com. The editorial staff is based in Spain, and can be reached at laura@parasport-news.com

%d bloggers like this: