USA Wheelchair Rugby announces players invited to Rio national team selection camp

Yesterday, USA Wheelchair Rugby announced the names of the players it had invited to participate in a national team selection camp for the 2016 Summer Paralympics in Rio. Players invited include Jason Regier, Jeff Butler, Clayton Braun, Eddie Crouch, Chad Cohn, Lee Fredette, Scott Hogsett, Landon Groff, Andy Zimmer, Jeremy Hanaford, Joe Jackson, Adam Scaturro, Mike Schamburg, Kevin Crombie, CJ Brown, Ernie Chun, Joe Delagrave, Derrick Helton, Nick Springer, Seth McBride, Will Groulx, Andy Cohn, Eric Chase, Chuck Melton, Eric Newby, Mike Schacherbauer, Bryan Kirkland, James Sa, Lee Mercado, Josh Wheeler, Clayton Brackett, Jake Daily, Cody Kingsland, Chuck Aoki, Chance Sumner, Rob Deller, Delvin McMillian, Alex Pabon, Kory Puderbaugh, Paco Torres, Josh Brewer and Anthony McDaniel.

`

Groulx has been active in trying to qualify for cycling at the 2016 Summer Paralympics, competing at a 2014 World Cup event in Segovia, Spain and the 2014 International Cycling Union Para-cycling Road World Championships in Greenville, South Carolina. An Army veteran, he started his disability sport career in sailing before making the switch to wheelchair rugby, and then to cycling. He represented the United States at the 2004, 2008 and 2012 Summer Paralympics in wheelchair rugby.

Bracket, Brown, Kingsland, Reiger, Fredette, Crombie were part of the United States team that competed at the 2014 Swiss Preparation Wheelchair Rugby Tournament and the 2014 IWRF World Championships in Odense, Denmark.

Reiger was also part of the team that won bronze at the 2012 Summer Paralympics in London. He is also is a member of the International Wheelchair Rugby Federation’s Athlete Council. The Denver, Colorado local is a 0.5 point player. He has an MBA from the University of Colorado.

Kirkland, Hogsett and Butler play domestically for the Texas Stampede. At the 2015 Demolition Derby Invitational, he was named the best low point player.

The United States national wheelchair rugby team 2016 Rio Selection Camp is scheduled to take place from April 27 to May 2 in Birmingham, Alabama at the Lakeshore Foundation, an official United States Olympic Community Partner.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook



Email

Tumblr



LinkedIn

Reddit



Google

Pocket



Print

Pinterest



